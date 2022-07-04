New York Mets World Series Odds 2022

The New York Mets are second in the National League and showing no signs of slowing their pace. The Mets’ 2022 World Series odds are strong because of that.

The team from Queens is recovering well from a disappointing season riddled with injuries and controversy last year, but the team is showing a stunning recovery this year, with New York fans pumped up for the postseason.

The Mets led the National League nearly every week since Opening Day through the end of June, posting great stats on the road and at home in Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, in particular, seems to have got into his New York groove and is on fire this season. It’s a different team from 2021, and we’re excited to see if they can keep up the momentum.

So, what do the Mets' odds look like to win the World Series?

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

The Mets (49-30) are among the top five favorites to win the World Series and trail only the LA Dodgers (49-29) in the National League.

The team from Queens has shaped up to be a formidable force this season, even with aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out for an extended period of time. Stars like Lindor, Eduardo Escobar, and Pete Alonso have held the team together and continued to rack up wins.

NY Mets Odds to Win the NL Pennant

Odds the win the NL Pennant are even stronger for the Mets:

The Mets have led the NL East for most of the season and had a comfortable lead in the National League as a whole in June. As of July 4, the Dodgers had a half-game lead over the Mets in the National League. In the AL, the Yankees and the Houston Astros both have better records.

NY Mets Update

The Mets had a light week last week with two off days. The week’s schedule. began with two losses to the Astros in which they scored only one run. Over the weekend, they took two of three against the visiting Texas Rangers.

This week the Mets have a chance to build some momentum with seven games against teams with losing records. It begins with a three-game road series against Cincinnati (27-51) — the worst team in the National League. Then the Mets return to Citi Field for four games against the Miami Marlins (37-40). New York is 5-2 against the Marlins this season.

Mets aces Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer are in the midst of rehab stints to prepare for returns to the big-league club. DeGrom made his first rehab start on July 3 and struck out five of the six batters he faced on 24 pitches for the Class A St. Lucie Mets.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer