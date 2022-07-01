Serbia's Novak Djokovic is expected to cruise to the Wimbledon semi-finals. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The third round will be played July 1-2, and the fourth round is slated for July 3-4. Many top-seeded competitors will be on the grass for matches.

Men’s Wimbledon Favorites

Familiar names are found in the top men’s seeds:

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas

Djokovic vs. Miomir Kecmanovic, July 1, 10 a.m. ET

Djokovic is -10000 in his third round match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. The No. 1 ranked player in the world and the tournament is expected to get to the semi-finals fairly easily.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+115) vs. Nick Kyrgios (-140), July 2, 5 a.m. ET

The men’s world No. 5 ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas will take to the court to face the exciting Nick Kyrgios, who had his biggest career win on the grass in London. That came in 2014 when he upset Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in their first match against each other.

But Kyrgios has been criticized for lackluster dedication to the sport, has been harassed by injuries, and he’s only reached two Grand Slam quarterfinals in his pro career. Could this be the year the thrilling (but controversial) Australian finally puts it all together and makes a run at a major championship?

Saturday’s match against Tsitsipas is an early test to see what type of Kyrgios we will get in London: the player criticized by John McEnroe or the one McEnroe claims is the most talented he’s seen in men’s tennis in the last decade?

Rafael Nadal vs. Lorenzo Sonego, July 2, 5 a.m. ET

Nadal, at -550, is the overwhelming favorite you’d expect in this early round match against the 27-year old Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Women’s Wimbledon Favorites

The top four women’s seeds are:

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Ons Jabeur Paula Badosa

Petra Martić vs. Jessica Pegula, July 2, 5 a.m. ET

Martić is the No. 14 ranked player on the WTA tour, and she’s had a resurgence in 2021-22, reaching two major semis and also showing off as one of the premier doubles players in the world. The Croatian is an underdog against Pegula (-280), listed at +225.

The American-born Pegula is ranked No. 8 and is a three-time Grand Slam singles quarterfinalist, most recently at the 2022 Australian Open and the 2022 French Open. The 28-year-old is a master at ground strokes, but has never advanced past the first round at Wimbledon.

Paula Badosa vs Petra Kvitová, July 2, 5 a.m. ET

It’s not often the No. 4 seed in the tourney is not favored in an early round match, but Paula Badosa is up against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová, who won in London in 2011 and 2014.

The 32-year old Czech Kvitová is a bit more long in the tooth now, but has shown a good grass game in 2022, which is probably why DraftKings oddsmakers have her at -140 against the Spaniard. This is the best matchup on either the men’s or women’s side on July 1-2.