The NY Yankees are traveling to the Midwest to take on the Cleveland Guardians tonight at Progressive Field.

The two teams haven’t faced off since April when the Yankees swept the Guardians in a three-game series. Since then, the Yankees have been on a tear, with the best record in the league. But the Guardians have turned into a team to contend with, so we’re excited about the series.

Yankees vs. Guardians Best Odds and Series Preview

The Yankees are significant favorites across NY Sportsbooks. They’ve been a tough team to beat, even when on the road. Caesars Sportsbook NY has the line set at Yankees favored at -235 and the Guardians at +192. Here are the odds across sportsbooks.

The NY Yankees (56-21) continue to dominate the league and are on track to break the all-time wins record. Their record on the road is also formidable, at 22-12. But the pinstripes are coming off a rare loss in a single game against the Astros in Houston Wednesday, where they lost 2-1. The Astros have been the only team to get a win over the Yankees since the Rays squeaked out a win on June 21. Both the Yankees and the Astros are in the top five favorites in the odds to win the World Series.

The Guardians (39-34) have had a tougher go of it this season, but have climbed up the ranks in the AL Central. They had a strong showing against the LA Dodgers in mid-June, but then faced a sweep by the Red Sox last weekend.

But the big news on the Guardians is the stunning back-to-back walk-off wins against the Twins on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Can they leverage those victories into momentum against the Yankees? We’ll have to wait and see.

Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Guardians

Friday, July 1, 7:10 p.m. ET – Gerrit Cole (6-2) vs. Aaron Civale (2-4)

Saturday, July 2, 6:10 p.m. ET – Nestor Cortes (6-3) vs. Triston McKenzie (4-6)

Sunday, July 3, 1:40 p.m. ET – Jordan Montgomery (3-1) vs. Zach Plesac (2-5)

You can stream the games on MLB.TV or watch on Bally Sports Great Lakes, ESPN3, or MLB Extra Innings.