The NY Mets take on the Texas Rangers tonight at Citi Field and are looking to bounce back from their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Mets are coming off a tough series against the Houston Astros and looking for some redemption against the other Texas team.

Mets vs. Rangers Best Odds and Series Preview

The Mets and Rangers face off at Citi Field in a three-game series over the holiday weekend. As you choose your wagers, here are the best bets available for the next Rangers at Mets game.

The Mets are favored at -200.

The Mets (47-29) still lead the NL East, but the LA Dodgers (47-28) have crept past them to take a wafer-thin lead in the National League overall.

Until Wednesday, the Mets hadn’t lost more than two games in a row all season. That record fell to the Astros, who swept the Mets in a two-game series at Citi Field. The Astros held the Mets to just one run across two games and pounded New York with nine runs on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. The Astros and Mets are in the top five favorites in odds to win the World Series, with the Astros edging the Mets out in most NY sportsbooks.

With a disappointing series behind them, the Mets are expected to rally against the Rangers and put a close to the losing streak.

The Texas Rangers are also facing a tough loss on top of a tough season. With a record of 36-38, they significantly trail the Astros in the AL West. They also have fewer wins than the LA Angels and Seattle Mariners but are edging both teams for the second-place spot in the AL West with fewer losses. The Rangers are coming off a 2-1 series against the Kansas City Royals.

Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Rangers

Friday, July 1, 7:10 p.m. ET – Glenn Otto (4-3) vs. Chris Bassitt (6-5)

Saturday, July 2, 4:10 p.m. ET – Martin Perez (6-2) vs. TBD

Sunday, July 3, 1:40 p.m. ET – Jon Gray (4-3) vs. TBD

You can stream the games on MLB.TV.