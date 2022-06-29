Pete Alonso isn’t just the new face of CarShield — he may also become this year’s winner of the MLB Home Run Crown. We’re not talking about the All-Star Home Run Derby, though we’ll get to those odds soon. Right now, we’re looking at how the odds are stacking up on New York sports betting apps for the most home runs in the regular season.

While the other New York team has the top contender for most home runs in Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso of the Mets is holding a strong position in the top five. His consistency is impressive, hitting nine homers in May and nine so far in June, only trailing Judge by three or fewer each month.

Grab a $1,000 risk-free bet for NY Mets betting with FanDuel NY Promo Code

Alonso hasn’t gone a full week without slamming a homer, except for a 10-game drought from April 19-27. He’s hit two in a single game three times — against the Miami Marlins, LA Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies. He’s also hit homers in back-to-back games three times this season.

If Alonso can stay healthy, we hope to see him close the gap on Judge and take a shot at winning the crown.

Top Five Home Run Hitters

New York is here to represent, with two of the top five hitters this season. Judge of the NY Yankees sits in the No. 1 spot midway through the season. But the NY Mets‘ Alonso is working to give Judge a run for his money.

Of the top five hitters, most are within one or two homers of each other. If Alonso wants to catch Judge, he needs to pass up Mike Trout and Yordan Alvarez first, and put more distance between himself and Kyle Schwarber.

Player Home Runs Through 6/28 Aaron Judge (NYY) 28 Mike Trout (LAA) 23 Yordan Alvarez (HOU) 23 Pete Alonso (NYM) 22 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 22

Pete Alonso Odds to Win MLB Home Run Crown

Alonso slipped down the top five rankings over the past few days, but his odds haven’t changed much. Oddsmakers seem confident Alonso is a good bet, though Judge is still by far the betting favorite.

Check our most up-to-date odds on who will win the most regular-season home runs in 2022.

Player Caesars FanDuel Aaron Judge, NYY -120 -130 Yordan Alvarez, HOU +550 +550 Mike Trout, LAA +600 +600 Pete Alonso, NYM +700 +650 Kyle Schwarber, PHI +800 +1200

Pete Alonso Has Made Homer History

Alonso was the second-fastest Major League player of all time to reach 100 homers. In 2021, he hit his 100th home run during his 347th game. Ryan Howard of the Phillies got 100 homers in 325 games. Alonso is also the eighth player in AL or NL history to hit 100+ in his first three seasons.

He’s also made club history for the Mets. The Mets drafted him in the second round with the 64th overall pick in 2016. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and hit 53 home runs, breaking the major league record for most home runs by a rookie.

Alonso was also the first Mets player to hit 50 or more homers in a single season.

As of June 2022, his regular-season career stats include 128 home runs, 318 RBI, and a slash line of .261/.349/.546.

Who Has the Most Home Runs of All Time in Major League Baseball?

Unfortunately, some of the all-time record-holders have admitted to using steroids when they slammed in those homers. Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Alex Rodriguez have all come out with apologies for using steroids during their career. While some players have stayed silent on the issue, it’s clear that steroid use was common from at least 1986 to 2006.

With that caveat, these are the records for most home runs in a single season:

Barry Bonds: 72

Mark McGwire: 70

Sammy Sosa: 66

For all-time home runs, the leaders are:

Barry Bonds: 762

Hank Aaron: 755

Babe Ruth: 714

Alex Rodriguez: 696

Photo by Andy Lewis