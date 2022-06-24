The Stanley Cup Final and the NHL season could come to an end on Friday night in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche are one mile-high (or sea level) win away from capturing Lord Stanley’s Cup for the first time since 2001. Before the curtain closes (or the ice melts) on the season, get more from your hockey betting with a $1,000 “No Sweat First Bet” from FanDuel NY.

Avalanche Could End Lightning Dynasty

The last time the Tamp Bay Lightning lost a playoff series was in the first round in 2019. Since, the Lightning have won 11 consecutive playoff series and established themselves as a never-say-die championship team.

But that streak is unsettlingly tenuous for Tampa, which trails the Avs 3-1. History is not on the side of the team from Florida. Only once in NHL history has a team rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to win the title. That was in 1942 when Toronto did it. That was a long time ago — so long ago that back then Canadian teams won the Cup. (Sorry, neighbor)

With the title in sight, the Avs will be tough to stop at Ball Arena, where the lights will be flashing, the crowd will be standing, and Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” will be sung with gusto as the third period commences.

The Avalanche are strong favorites for Game 5, which be played at 8:10 p.m. ET and be seen on ABC.

Colorado is now -1250 to win the Cup, and Tampa Bay is +900 to come back and win a third straight title.

Conn Smythe Trophy odds list Cale Makar as the favorite (-480), with Fanduel posting Nathan MacKinnon at +460.

