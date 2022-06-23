Red Bull Arena To Host Major League Rugby Championship

Rugby New York

The 2022 Major League Rugby championship will be decided on a soccer pitch Saturday at noon when Rugby New York takes on the Seattle Seawolves at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Rugby New York was the number three seed in the East and they were road warriors in their march to the Eastern Conference title. First up was a 26-19 win over Rugby Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Eliminator on June 11thj at Silverbacks Park. Then, they won the Eastern Conference Final at home knocking off the New England Free Jacks 24-16 on June 19th at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The Western Conference Champion Seattle Seawolves are through to the championship match for the third time in five seasons. They began their playoff journey winning the Western Conference Eliminator on June 12th beating the San Diego Legion 43-19 in Tukwila, Washington. On June 18th, they travelled to AVEVA Stadium in Houston and knocked off the Houston SaberCats 46-27 in the Western Conference Final.

Saturday’s match will be televised by Fox and tickets are available starting at $30 and they can be purchased at www.rugbynewyork.com.