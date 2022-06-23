Sportsbooks
Red Bull Arena To Host Major League Rugby Championship

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Jun 23, 2022
Updated: Jun 23, 2022
Rugby New York

The 2022 Major League Rugby championship will be decided on a soccer pitch Saturday at noon when Rugby New York takes on the Seattle Seawolves at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Rugby New York was the number three seed in the East and they were road warriors in their march to the Eastern Conference title. First up was a 26-19 win over Rugby Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Eliminator on June 11thj at Silverbacks Park.  Then, they won the Eastern Conference Final at home knocking off the New England Free Jacks 24-16 on June 19th at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts.

(Photo Courtesy of Rugby New York)

The Western Conference Champion Seattle Seawolves are through to the championship match for the third time in five seasons.  They began their playoff journey winning the Western Conference Eliminator on June 12th beating the San Diego Legion 43-19 in Tukwila, Washington.  On June 18th, they travelled to AVEVA Stadium in Houston and knocked off the Houston SaberCats 46-27 in the Western Conference Final.

Saturday’s match will be televised by Fox and tickets are available starting at $30 and they can be purchased at www.rugbynewyork.com.

About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996. You can follow Peter on Twitter at @SchwartzSports

