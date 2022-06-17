The first-place New York Mets will host the Miami Marlins for a three-game series at Citi Field this weekend. The Mets are 21-9 at home, the best record in the National League, which makes this a great time to take advantage of the $1,000 risk-free bet that is available with the BetMGM NY Bonus Code SHARP.

Several Mets sports betting trends exist for this series against Miami.

The Mets are 8-6 in June and have been outscored 70-61 this month. On June 1, manager Buck Showalter’s team held a 10 1/2-game lead in the NL East Division. The Braves are perfect this month (14-0 through Thursday) and have shaved 6 1/2 games off the Mets’ lead.

Mets/Marlins Pitching Matchups, Friday-Sunday

Friday, June 17, 7:10 p.m. ⁠— TBD, MIA vs. Carlos Carrasco, NYM (7-2, 3.93 ERA)

TBD, MIA vs. Carlos Carrasco, NYM (7-2, 3.93 ERA) Saturday, June 18, 4:10 p.m. ⁠— Braxton Garrett, MIA (1-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. Taijuan Walker, NYM (4-2, 3.08 ERA)

⁠— Braxton Garrett, MIA (1-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. Taijuan Walker, NYM (4-2, 3.08 ERA) Sunday, June 19, 1:40 p.m. ⁠— Sandy Alcantara, MIA (6-2, 1.68 ERA) vs. Chris Bassitt, NYM (5-4, 4.01 ERA)

The Marlins and manager Don Mattingly may use an opener Friday in a “bullpen game.”

Betting Notes for Mets vs. Marlins

The Mets are 19-7 against division foes, including 10-3 at home

This is the first meeting between the Marlins and Mets in 2022

Miami is 9-3 against the run line in its last 12 games on the road against the Mets.

Miami is 6-2 vs. the run line in its last eight road games.

The Mets are essentially league average in pitching. They rank 10th in the NL in reliever ERA and have the third-fewest quality starts. Despite this, they maintain a 4 1/2-game lead over the Braves. Why? The offense ranks third in the NL in runs, walks, and batting average with runners in scoring position.

NY’s pitching staff has allowed 8+ runs in a game 11 times, or basically, once every six games. The Mets have had five such games in the last two weeks. The pitching staff is trending to T-I-R-E-D.

Mets OF Starling Marte left Wednesday’s game after being hit on the wrist by a pitch, but x-rays revealed no break. That’s great news because Marte’s bat has been heating up (.444 over the last week)

left Wednesday’s game after being hit on the wrist by a pitch, but x-rays revealed no break. That’s great news because Marte’s bat has been heating up (.444 over the last week) Miami IF/OF Jon Berti is the type of pest who annoys the Mets. He has 14 stolen bases in 34 games, and while he’s more of a fantasy player, he is a good pick to get multiple hits in a game this weekend. Mattingly is playing him regularly, and Berti has had three multiple-hit games in the past week.

How New Playoff Format May Help Mets

For the 2022 season, MLB added a wild card team in each league. For the first time, two teams will get a first-round bye — t he division winners with the best records.

he division winners with the best records. The Mets have the best record in the NL, and if they can stick in one of the top two spots, they would not have to play a best-of-three first-round series. The strong teams in the west most likely would have to battle each other, making a path to the World Series easier.

The top two seeds in each league will hold the home-field advantage for the best-of-five divisional round playoff series.

Half of the NL teams are basically out of a playoff race, leaving eight teams to fight over the six spots. The Mets are in a great position to advance to the postseason since 2016. Baseball reference gives them a 96.2% to make the postseason, and a 6.4% chance to win the World Series. BetMGM has the Mets as +325 to capture the NL pennant, and +700 to win the World Series.

