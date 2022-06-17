The New York Yankees have not been challenged much this season. They have the best record in baseball and a nine-game lead in the American League East. It’s a great time to take advantage of the Caesars New York Promo Code SHARPBET15, which gives new customers a risk-free bet of up to $1,500.

The team chasing the Yanks is the Blue Jays, and they just so happen to host the Yanks in a three-game series this weekend June 17-19. The Jays must feel like they’re on a treadmill set on the steepest incline. In the last month, Toronto has gone 19-8 but has lost two games in the standings. The Yankees are threatening to run away and hide like a kid who just cleaned out the cookie jar.

Many betting opportunities abound in this matchup between two of the AL’s best teams. Many of the best pitchers in the game, the home run leader, and several MVP candidates will be on the field at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Yankees/Blue Jays Pitching Matchups, Friday-Sunday

Friday, June 17, 7 p.m. ⁠— Jordan Montgomery, NYY (2-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Ross Stripling, TOR (3-1, 3.14 ERA)

Jordan Montgomery, NYY (2-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Ross Stripling, TOR (3-1, 3.14 ERA) Saturday, June 18, 3:07 p.m. ⁠— Jameson Taillon, NYY (7-1, 2.93 ERA) vs. Alek Manoah, TOR (8-1, 1.67 ERA)

⁠— Jameson Taillon, NYY (7-1, 2.93 ERA) vs. Alek Manoah, TOR (8-1, 1.67 ERA) Sunday, June 19, 1:37 p.m. ⁠— Gerrit Cole, NYY (6-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. Yusei Kikuchi, TOR (2-3, 4.80 ERA)

Betting Notes for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Saturday’s game will feature two of the top Cy Young candidates. Alek Manoah has made 12 starts with 11 of them being quality starts. He has not allowed a run in his last two outings. Jameson Taillon has not been as formidable, but he gets run support and keeps the Yanks in every game he pitches.

has made 12 starts with 11 of them being quality starts. He has not allowed a run in his last two outings. has not been as formidable, but he gets run support and keeps the Yanks in every game he pitches. Aaron Judge is as close to Mickey Mantle as the Yanks have had since the 1950s. He’s smacking the ball with authority. He’s hit seven HR in June and has not gone more than three games without a homer this month.

is as close to Mickey Mantle as the Yanks have had since the 1950s. He’s smacking the ball with authority. He’s hit seven HR in June and has not gone more than three games without a homer this month. In its nine previous games against Toronto, New York has surrendered 22 runs (2.4 per game). The Yankees are 6-3 vs. the Jays.

The Yankees have the most multiple-run innings of any team in MLB, so look for crooked numbers on the scoreboard, which means paying attention to early innings bets or “hits in an inning” wagers.

According to Baseball-Reference, the Yankees have a 99.9% chance to make the playoffs . Now is the time to place a wager on the team winning the pennant and/or World Series. New York’s futures odds will only get shorter as the season progresses.

. Now is the time to place a wager on the team winning the pennant and/or World Series. New York’s futures odds will only get shorter as the season progresses. The Yanks are not nearly as dangerous on the road as they are in Yankee Stadium. The lineup has a HR rate of 4.8 in The Bronx, but 3.1 on the road.

The Runs Total has gone over in 5 of Toronto’s last 5 games at home.

The Blue Jays are 2-4 on the run line in their last 6 games at home.

Toronto is 11-5 SU in its last 16 games at home.

