It’s that time of year again — the best time to be a basketball fan. The NBA Finals are finally here! And with two widely popular teams going head to head, wagers should be flying as New Yorkers aim to get in on the action with New York sports betting apps. That means it’s time for our NBA Finals betting preview and update.

Predictions are already heating up as we anticipate Thursday night’s Game 6 on Boston’s home court. Can Steph Curry start a 3-pointer streak and help the Warriors win the championship? Could the series make it to a Game 7? Will the Celtics add yet another trophy to their massive franchise trophy case?

Use this DraftKings New York Promo Code to Land $150 With a $5 wager on NBA Finals

We’re ready for anything this year, but it’s time to get familiar with the odds before placing your bets.

NBA Finals Betting Preview: Best Odds

For NY sports bettors, here are the best odds available on the Warriors vs. Celtics.

First, who is the favorite to win the series? With Golden State winning Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, it has become a dominating favorite to take the championship.

Bronx Bombers try to stay hot: Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Player Props, Injury Updates

Game 6 Moneyline, Point Spread, and Total

The Warriors won Game 5 on Monday 104-94 to take the lead in the series, but they’ll be the underdog in Game 6 on Thursday — as they have been in each of the first two games played in Boston.

NL Leaders in action: NY Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Player Props, Injury Updates

Player Props for NBA Finals

Here are some of the top player props for Thursday’s Game 6.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Finals Preview

For the past decade, the Warriors have been NBA Finals regulars as this is their sixth Finals appearance in just eight years. And while they’ve had a couple of lackluster seasons, the Splash Brothers are making waves again this year.

Golden State has held onto three of its core stars from their three recent Championship wins in 2015, 2017, and 2018: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. And they have a new cast of supporting characters who are stars in their own right, including Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. The combination of seasoned Finals vets and energetic young talent could be a recipe for success this year.

On the other side of the court, we have a hungry team from Boston. The Celtics have more championships than everyone but the Lakers, but they haven’t even made it to the Finals since 2010. This year, a big team with some super talent has brought the storied franchise back into Championship contention.

The Celtics had a more challenging fight to get to the Finals than the Warriors and are entering the Finals on fewer rest days. They fought through an ugly but riveting series against the Miami Heat and took their Eastern Conference championship in Game 7 on Sunday. Add in their travel to Golden State, and you may have a tired team come Thursday.

However, a tough fight might strengthen their resolve, and this is already a muscular team. The Celtics have the edge on the Warriors in terms of size and may be able to break Golden State’s small-ball strategy. Their bigs include Al Horford, Robert Williams, and Grant Williams, who have been strong players lately. And with rising superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they have shooters to match. Brown has a field goal percentage of 75.8% in the fourth quarter, and Tatum leads the playoffs in total plus-minus.

If both teams can stay healthy through the series, we’re anticipating an epic East-West showdown for the history books.

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn