Yankees vs. Cubs: Today’s Best Odds, Player Props, Injury Updates

The New York Yankees were the first team in MLB to reach 40 wins, rolling along like a well-greased contraption. The team has lost only one series since mid-April. It’s no longer applicable to say the Yankees are off to a good start. This is a team having a remarkable season.

This weekend June 10-12, the Yankees host the Cubs in an interleague series between teams that met in the 1932 and 1938 World Series. That’s when either Babe Ruth or Lou Gehrig (or both) were roaming the dugouts in pinstripes. Now, the Bombers have Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Best Odds For The Yankees/Cubs Game

Below are the best and most current odds from online sportsbooks in New York for games between the Yankees and Cubs this weekend in The Bronx. Bettors can consult moneyline, run lines, and totals.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game at home, and have a .767 win percentage at Yankee Stadium.

New York has won eight consecutive home games by an aggregate score of 47-13.

The Cubs have played better on the road this year than at home (12-13), and have a 12-16 record against winning teams.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Cubs

Friday, June 10, 7:05 PM ET: Luis Severino (4-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. Wade Miley (1-0, 3.38)

Luis Severino (4-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. Wade Miley (1-0, 3.38) Saturday, June 11, 7:15 PM ET: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.02) vs. Matt Swarmer (1-0, 1.50)

Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.02) vs. Matt Swarmer (1-0, 1.50) Sunday, June 12, 1:35 PM ET: Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.73) vs. TBD

The Cubs have had several off days this week following a brutal stretch of 11 games in nine days, with two doubleheaders. Kyle Hendricks and Marcus Stroman are both well rested, neither having pitched since at least June 3. Both may be in play to start on Sunday. A rainout on Wednesday and a day off Thursday added more padding for the Cubs to massage their rotation as needed for the clash against the Yanks.

In nine of 11 starts, Montgomery has gone at least five innings and surrendered three earned runs or less.

Taillon has allowed three home runs in his last 48 innings.

Severino is either hot or mediocre. He has a 0.45 ERA in three quality starts but has an ERA of 4.37 in his other outings.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Cubs

Aaron Judge, Yankees: The Giant One is hitting everywhere, but his batting average is almost 30 points higher at home. Pick him for multiple hit games this weekend.

The Giant One is hitting everywhere, but his batting average is almost 30 points higher at home. Pick him for multiple hit games this weekend. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: This will be the first time Rizzo is facing his ex-team since being traded to the Yankees last season.

This will be the first time Rizzo is facing his ex-team since being traded to the Yankees last season. Kyle Hendricks, Cubs: If he gets the call to start Sunday’s finale, bet against Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched in almost two weeks.

Yankees Injury Report

Reliever Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendon) is nearing a return from the Injured List. He will likely be slowly settled into a role in the bullpen, not used as a closer immediately. Fellow relief pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga (shoulder strain) does not have a timetable for return and is currently on the 15-day IL.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II