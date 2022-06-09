The New York Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night June 9 at Madison Square Garden in Game 5 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference Finals. The series is deadlocked at 2-2, and Caesars New York has a sports betting offer that is hard to pass up.

When it comes to historical NHL playoff series that were tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 has won the series 82% of the time. For the Rangers, this is the biggest game the franchise has faced since Game 7 of the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals, which was a loss to the Lightning.

The Rangers stand two wins away from getting to the Stanley Cup Finals, after being +2500 to win the Stanley Cup in the preseason, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Game 5 Odds: Lightning at Rangers, June 9

Despite getting to play Game 5 on their home ice, the NY Rangers are underdogs to Tampa Bay. The Lightning were small favorites in Games 1 and 2 played at Madison Square Garden, too, though the Rangers won both games.

Game 5 will be broadcast live on ESPN and on ESPN Radio.

Rangers Vs. Lightning Game 5 Preview

To paraphrase Mark Twain: Reports of the death of the Tampa Bay Lightning were greatly exaggerated. After sliding into a 2-0 hole, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have skated back into this series, forcing a swing game at Madison Square Garden Thursday night.

The Rangers are underdogs at home, in spite of the fact that home teams have been successful this postseason. The Rangers have not lost a game at the Garden since the first game of the playoffs. The old building should be loud on Thursday night, with the home team having a chance to take a lead in this series.

It could be the “Kid Line” that holds the key to Game 5 and the balance of this series: Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Filip Chytil — all 22 years old and under. That trio will need to handle the puck with confidence against a veteran line of the Lightning. An early lead could be pivotal.

The Lightning have been forced to shift their lines due to injuries and inconsistent play, but hardly a beat has been missed. Tampa Bay is a pair of wins away from returning to the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. The team riddled the Rangers with 50 shots in Game 4, but in New York on Thursday, it should be a tighter game with fewer pucks entering the crease. A low-scoring affair would be a nail-biter for both coaches.

Betting Recommendation

The Rangers will hold serve at home, but the game will stay under 5.5 goals.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara