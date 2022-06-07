Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

The New York Yankees have been on an absolute tear to start the month of June. They’ve completed consecutive series sweeps against the LA Angels and Detroit. Difficulty ramps up a bit as they travel to face the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins in a three-game weekday series.

After the first few months of the season, the AL Central tends to look the weakest. Despite Minnesota having some inconsistent results lately, they are still well ahead of rest of the division. Heading into this series, no other team is above .500 other than the Twins.

Visit Caesars Sportsbook and New Users Can Receive a $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

The Yankees continue pulling away in the AL East. Toronto has rebounded in recent weeks, and Boston is currently on a 5-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night. But the Yankees still are at the top by a wide margin. In this 6-game winning streak, they have allowed just 7 total runs.

Best Odds for the Next New York Yankees Game

The following box shows the best odds at NY online sportsbooks for the games between the Yankees and Twins. Bettors can quickly view both sides’ current runline, moneyline, and totals.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Twins

Tuesday, 7:40 PM ET – Jameson Taillon (6-1) vs. TBD Over his last 3 starts, Taillon has pitched 7+ innings each (23 innings total), allowed 9 total hits and 2 earned runs

– Jameson Taillon (6-1) vs. TBD Wednesday, 7:40 PM ET – Nestor Cortes (5-1) vs. Chris Archer (0-2) Cortes has thrown 7+ strikeouts in 4 of his last 5 starts; in the same stretch, he has allowed 5 total earned runs (3 against CHW)

– Nestor Cortes (5-1) vs. Chris Archer (0-2) Thursday, 7:40 PM ET – Gerrit Cole (5-1) vs. Dylan Bundy (3-3) Cole has delivered 9+ strikeouts in 5 of his last 6 starts; he’s given up just 1 earned run and 4 hits across his last 2 starts

– Gerrit Cole (5-1) vs. Dylan Bundy (3-3)

Get the Best Odds for the New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

There’s nothing too pressing in terms of official injuries for the Yankees right now. Nagging injuries are having some Yankees sit, so always check the starting lineup prior to placing bets. Giancarlo Stanton was activated during the Tigers series and is expected to play this week.

For the Twins, they’ll have someone else in place of Bailey Ober on Tuesday night. The original starter is out indefinitely with a groin injury. Kyle Garlick has missed a few games with a mild hamstring issue and he is currently designated as questionable to start the series.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Twins

When selecting one of these props, you’ll find great welcome offers for new users at these top New York sportsbooks.

Judge now has 62 total hits, which is 16 more than the next-best Yankee. If you knew that second player was Isiah Kiner-Falefa (46 hits), then you’re a true die-hard fan. In 3 games against the Tigers, Judge had 6 hits, 3 RBIs, and 2 home runs.

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton made his return against Detroit on Saturday, going 1-for-4 with a double and 2 strikeouts. He didn’t start in the following game, but he should be ready to go this week.

DJ LeMahieu

LeMahieu has certainly bounced back during the winning streak. He went 0-for-3 against the series finale against the Tigers, but before that, he’s collected 7 total hits and 6 RBIs since May 28.