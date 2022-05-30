AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The New York Mets will have a three-game series against the Washington Nationals prior to a difficult West Coast trip. Further separation was created in the NL East with the Mets sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies in three games. That included a comeback victory in extra innings on Sunday Night Baseball.

After Sunday’s action, the Mets are now 8.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. No team in the division is over .500 outside of the Mets, who sit at 32-17. The Nationals have won the least amount of games in the division.

Best Odds for Upcoming Nationals vs. Mets Games

Probable Pitching Matchups for Nationals vs. Mets

Monday, 7:10 PM ET – Erick Fedde (3-3) vs. David Peterson (2-0) Fedde has given up 2 or fewer runs in 5 of his last 6 starts (3 runs allowed vs. HOU) In four starts this season, Peterson has not reached 6+ innings of work; across 19 innings, he’s given up 13 hits and 5 runs

– Erick Fedde (3-3) vs. David Peterson (2-0) Tuesday, 7:10 PM ET – Patrick Corbin (1-7) vs. Trevor Williams (0-3) Corbin picked up his first win of the season against COL last time out; he’s allowed 3+ runs in 6 of his last 7 starts (0 runs against WSH) In 2 of his 3 starts, Williams has given up 8 runs in 6 innings of work (COL and ARZ)

– Patrick Corbin (1-7) vs. Trevor Williams (0-3) Wednesday, 1:10 PM ET – TBD vs. Carlos Carrasco (5-1) Despite giving up 43 hits and 20 runs over his last 6 starts, Carrasco has a 4-1 record in that stretch

– TBD vs. Carlos Carrasco (5-1)

Injury Updates for New York Mets

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo will be questionable to play in the early part of this series. He’s missed the last two games of the previous series against the Phillies.

Player Props for Nationals vs. Mets

Pete Alonso

Alonso is coming off a great series against the Phillies. He notched at least one hit in all three games. He picked up his 12th homer of the season in the series opener, collected 5 RBIs, and didn’t record a single strikeout in his at-bats.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor saw a six-game hitting streak end in the final game against the Phillies. However, he’s had a tremendous stretch of scoring runs. He’s now had 15 RBIs in his last seven games, and he’s crossed the plate 11 times himself. He’s recorded at least one run and RBI in each of these games.

Jeff McNeil

McNeil has produced at least one hit in 11 of the last 12 games where he’s had at least two at-bats. Despite some injury concerns prior to the last series, he seemed to perform fine. He also had his third homer of the season.