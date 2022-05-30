Are Jones and Barkley Major Pieces For 2022 Giants’ Puzzle?

Take the Giants against Tennessee in their opener and you’ll get the 6.5. It may not be a bad wager.

Maybe so, maybe not.

The problem with the G-Men is you really can’t tell where this team will end up in 2022-23.

The latest reading indicates new GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are building from the long haul and not a quick fix from the Dave Gettleman days.

This could be a long fall and a cold winter for Giants’ fans. Last year’s four win total may fall into the same column this coming year,

There are plenty of current uncertainties at linebacker, secondary, defensive line, and offensive line.

Which brings us to the never-ending saga of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. They both should begin the season with the Giants, but if and how will they end it.

Are we seeing two key components of this team’s future, or is this just a smoke and mirrors game by the team’s new tandem?

In the team’s recent OTA’s, Daboll has allowed Jones to become the latest version of Brett Favre, playing with reckless abandon and being allowed to make mistakes. The first-year head coach sees it as a way to learn a new offense, and hopefully, look more like Josh Allen. Jones has proven that he can make plays with his legs, and he has shed his case of fumbleitis.

Don’t forget that the Giants have declined his fifth-year option, so this can be an audition.

As for Barkley, there have been a good share of positives surrounding the oft-injured back. Barkley just completed his college degree, and he looks fresh and decisive in the early going.

Barkley hasn’t been the same since his rookie season, and his 2020 ACL injury has played a major role. With some new promise on the offensive line, a healthy Barkley may be able to find his way back to his 1,307 yards as a rookie.

Unlike Jones, Barkley hasn’t been scorched as being one of the worst at his position, or veen a backup.

Still, Barkley is guaranteed to make $7.2 million this year, and any team will need to pick up that amount if Barkley is traded before the end of this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

So, we are still left with plenty of open questions about the Giants. The Jones-Barkley saga will be interesting to see how it plays out, whether it is a part of the 2023 Giants and beyond.

Still interested in the 6.5 line in the opener? You may want to think about it.