Grab a free PEPSI™-RONI PIZZA for National Pizza Party Day

As sports fans, we enjoy pizza! In celebration of National Pizza Party Day, Pepsi has taken over a New York City pizza parlor for a special treat: PEPSI™-RONI PIZZA. The free slices can be grabbed at Made in New York Pizza West Village located at 561 Hudson St in Manhattan from 11 am to 3 pm.

Not able to drop by for a PEPSI™-RONI slice? Pepsi has you covered. The iconic brand will comp Pepsi for all who order a slice or pizza pie today in celebration of National Pizza Party Day.

If you share a photo of yourself with a Pepsi and a slice on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #BetterwithPepsi, then text “PEPSIANDPIZZA” to 81234 and upload the receipt(s) that shows a pizza and a Pepsi purchase, you will get reimbursed for up to $3.00 via PayPal, Venmo or Digital Retailer Gift Card.

You can also unlock $5 off DoorDash pizza orders of $15.00 or more if purchased with a Pepsi.

I’m sure you are asking what is PEPSI™-RONI PIZZA?

The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Consulting, a business unit of The Culinary Institute of America teamed up with Pepsi to create the Pepsi™-Roni Pizza.

I had the privilege of trying the Pepsi™-Roni Pizza in advance of National Pizza Pie Day and if you are in New York City, make your way down to the West Village to grab a slice. Otherwise, enjoy a Pepsi with a couple of slices for lunch, or order a pie for you and the family for dinner and enjoy it with a Pepsi, because doesn’t everything, including watching the New York Rangers in the NHL Playoffs, the New York Yankees, the New York Met, or the NBA Playoffs go better with a Pepsi?