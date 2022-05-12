Buffalo Bills Season Wins Totals: Betting On Another Good Year

Bills Mafia is gearing up for another season of worshipping at the feet of superstar quarterback Josh Allen and generally being one of the most enthusiastic fanbases in NFL history. And they have good reason to be excited this year, with Buffalo Bills season wins totals and overall betting odds looking strong.

The Bills are coming off a 2021 record of 11-6 with a No. 1-ranked defense and the AFC East title. After a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff, the team and the fans are ready to go for it all this season.

Oddsmakers for New York’s sports betting apps seem confident in the Bills, and the lines for regular-season wins predict another stellar season. Can they beat the odds and get back to their 2020 record of 13-3, or even better? We think they can.

Buffalo Bills Betting Odds: Regular Season Wins

The Bills’ win totals are over/under 11.5 for the 2022 season. As we said, a good indication they’ll have another great season in 2022. Their odds of making the playoffs are excellent, currently ranging between -455 to -600 for yes and +340 to +425 for no.

Here are the current Buffalo Bills betting odds from each of the NY sportsbooks for regular-season wins.

Can The Buffalo Bills Beat The Odds This Season?

Yes. Yes, they can. If the team can stay healthy and incorporate their new draft picks well, the Bills are looking even better this year than in 2021 — and that’s saying something.

Last year, the Bills’ offense was one of the strongest in the NFL, and in the offseason, they’ve added several star players to that lineup, including WRs Jamison Crowder and Khalil Shakir, RBs Duke Johnson and James Cook, and tight end O.J. Howard.

Although the team lost CB Levi Wallace in free agency, it picked up a replacement in Kaiir Elam in the first round of the draft. Tre’Davious White will hopefully be recovered from a torn ACL by Week 1.

The one unknown for the Bills is the loss of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who left to be the head coach at the New York Giants. Daboll and Allen had some real magic going together, so we’ll see how the new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey does with the job.

Overall, the Buffalo Bills betting odds predict they’ll make another big splash this year and hopefully keep those fans happy.

