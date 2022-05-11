Betting On New York Jets Season Wins Total For 2022

It’s been a tough gig to be a Jets fan for the past few years, but some changes on the roster are giving fans new hope and exciting sports betting prospects. New York Jets betting odds are trending in the right direction.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010 when they lost to the Pittsburg Steelers in the AFC Championship game. Since then, their record has been an abysmal 63-114, with eight losing seasons and only one winning season in 2015.

But wait! This year, the Jets have a lot more going for them, and the odds are starting to look like they might be in New York’s favor.

The playoffs? We don’t want to jinx anything, but the playoffs seem within reach for the first time in several seasons. We’re optimistic that, at the very least, the New York Jets can beat their betting odds on regular-season wins.

New York Jets Betting Odds: Regular Season Wins

The Jets’ win total for the 2022 regular season has been set by most sportsbooks at 5.5. Their odds to make the playoffs range between +625 to +705 for yes and -1000 to -1250 for no.

Here are the New York Jets betting odds from each of the NY sportsbooks for regular-season wins.

Sportsbook Season wins totals DraftKings Over 5.5 (-145)

Under 5.5 (+120) Caesars Over 5.5 (-160)

Under 5.5 (+140) FanDuel Over 5.5 (-160)

Under 5.5 (+135) BetMGM Over 5.5 (-145)

Under 5.5 (+120)

Can The New York Jets Beat The Odds This Season?

We think so. Although the Jets only pulled off a tepid four wins in 2021, several key players were out with injuries for a lot of the season, including OT Mekhi Becton, WR Corey Davis, DE Carl Lawson, and S Lamarcus Joyner.

With those players back in action for the start of 2022, the Jets could at least squeak out two more wins to go over the line – and that was even before the draft.

In the 2022 NFL draft, GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh maneuvered a few excellent picks, rounding out weak points on offense and defense. Four of their picks have pretty good odds to win Rookie of the Year, including RB Breece Hall, WR Garrett Wilson, Edge Jermaine Johnson Jr, and CB Ahmad Gardner.

Wilson joins a healthy gauntlet of receivers that Saleh is expected to keep on rotation. With Wilson joining the pack and Hall ready to up the running game, QB Zach Wilson could finally become the weapon Douglas hoped for when he drafted Wilson last year.

In terms of New York Jets betting odds, we feel good about the team claiming at least six wins this season. We’ll keep an eye on the Jets for the playoffs if Saleh can get them working as a unit.

