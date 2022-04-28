New York Yankees Form Partnership With FanDuel Sportsbook

Fanduel announced a new partnership with the New York Yankees as the ball club’s official sports betting partner.

The partnership permits FanDuel to use the Yankees’ marks and allows FanDuel to have premium VIP hospitality accommodations at Yankee Stadium. FanDuel also gets signage in right field at Yankee Stadium and rotational signage during telecasts of Yankees games.

“There is no more globally recognized sports brand than the New York Yankees, and as a New York-based company we’re delighted to remain partners with our hometown team,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. “One of our company values is to be absurdly fan-focused and there is no fanbase more passionate about their team than Yankees fans which makes this a natural fit.”

“We are very excited to be continuing our relationship with FanDuel — our partner since 2020,” said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships. “We hope that FanDuel’s Yankee Stadium presence and customer engagement will continue to strengthen its brand as a sports betting operator within the tri-state area.”

New York Sports Betting Success

The legalization of New York sports betting is already paying tremendous financial dividends. According to estimates through April 17, New York State’s total sports betting handle is more than $5.6 billion, and the total New York state tax revenue from betting is approaching 200 million dollars.