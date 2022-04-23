The Nets/Celtics series has been rough for Brooklyn fans, but this BetMGM New York Bonus Code will certainly improve their moods. Bet $10 on the NBA and win $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer.

BetMGM Bonus Code SHARP nets $200 if either team hits a 3-pointer

A lot of sports betting bonuses only payout if your team wins, but you’ve got a much better shot this time. With players like Patty Mills, Jayson Tatum, and Kevin Durant on the court, it’s as close as you get to a sure thing in sports betting.

Details For BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP

Here’s how to get your BetMGM New York Bonus.

Sign up for your BetMGM New York sportsbook account on the app or website. Don’t forget to use our exclusive link and input the code SHARP . Follow the instructions to confirm your identity and verify that you’re currently in the state of New York. Complete the quick steps for registration and make your first deposit into your BetMGM account. Put a moneyline wager for $10 on Nets/Celtics Game 2. If either team hits a three-point shot during the game, you’ll win $200 in free bets.

We love this offer because whether or not the Nets win this one, you can win a 20-to-1 return on your bet.

Brooklyn Nets Vs. Boston Celtics Update And Betting Odds

The Nets opened as series favorites but were quickly overtaken by the Celtics when 98% of the money came in on Boston in the first 24 hours of betting.

So far, that price move looks like it was the correct move. After winning Game 1 and Game 2 on their home court, the Celtics stormed into Brooklyn on Saturday and won Game 3 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. Boston will go for the sweep on Monday.

The Nets are favored by 2.5 points in Monday’s game, and their moneyline price is -130. If you’re keen on taking the Celtics to finish the sweep, they can be had with a moneyline price of +110.

Even if Boston does not win on Monday, it seems likely it will win the series eventually. If you think the Nets’ supreme talent will finally show up for four consecutive games, you can get a price of +1400 on the Nets to advance.

Drama-Filled Series

In some ways, this series is a rematch from the 2021 playoffs, when roles were flipped. Last year, Brooklyn was the No. 2 seed, and Boston was No. 7. The Nets breezed past the Celtics, leaving Boston ready for revenge this year.

This season another factor amping up the drama is the Kyrie Irving of it all. Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before signing with the Nets in 2019. In a few interactions at Game 1 of this series, Irving and fans appeared to clash, with Irving flipping the bird and responding when fans yelled profanity at him.

