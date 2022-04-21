It is far from a sure thing that the Brooklyn Nets will advance in the NBA playoffs, but New York sports bettors have far bettor odds when it comes to scoring a big prize themselves. With this DraftKings New York Promo Code, new customers will receive $150 in free bets just for placing a wager on any NBA postseason game.

Claim $150 in free bets with DraftKings New York Promo Code

In some cases, sports betting bonuses are only paid out if your bet wins. It’s different in this instance. All you have to do is place a bet of at least $5 and the $150 bonus is yours no matter what.

DraftKings New York Promo Code Details

This bonus offer is only for new DraftKings customers. To claim it, use our exclusive link and deposit at least $5 into your sportsbook account.

Then, all you have to do is place a wager of at least $5 on the NBA by April 30. You will receive $150 in free bets as soon as you place your NBA wager. You will also receive the winnings from your bet if it wins.

The $150 in free bets will be paid as six free $25 bets. They will be valid for seven days, and the amount of the free wager will not be included in any returns or winnings.

Brooklyn Nets Face Boston Celtics In First Round

Following their play-in tournament victory over Cleveland early last week, the Nets clinched the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed to set up a first-round series against the No. 2 Boston Celtics, but it has not gone the way Brooklyn hoped.

The Celtics’ come-from-behind victory on Wednesday night gave them a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. The Nets will try to get back into it Saturday when they host Game 3. The Nets host Game 4 also.

Brooklyn is favored by 3.5 points for Saturday’s game with a moneyline of -160. The Celtics’ moneyline is +140.

Before the playoffs began, there was noteworthy movement on the series price at Caesars Sportsbook New York. At Caesars, the Celtics opened as +115 underdogs to win the series. As of Friday afternoon, the Celtics are -145 with the Nets at +125.

NBA Playoffs Update

The Nets have been the favorite to win the NBA title virtually all season despite the question marks surrounding Irving and his ability to play in home games due to New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate that has since been eliminated. A mid-season trade in which the Nets got Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden also changed the Eastern Conference landscape.

With the Nets now trailing the Celtics 2-0, DraftKings lists the Nets with the seventh-lowest odds to win the NBA championship at +1400. At +550, the Celtics now have the lowest price among Eastern Conference teams. That’s because reigning NBA champion Milwaukee (+650) on Wednesday dropped Game 2 of its series with the Chicago Bulls.

The Phoenix Suns, who won the Western Conference title last season and ran to the top record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season, are the odds-on favorite at +300.