Do Jets Need to Add a No. 1 Receiver? They May Not

Miami added former Chiefs wide receiver extraordinaire Tyrek Hill. Buffalo annexed former Jet Jamison Crowder, and New England swung a trade with the Dolphins for Devonte Parker.

(Don’t believe the Colin Kaepernick to New England rumors. It was a good April Fool’s joke, and anyone who takes him will have a headache on their hands –one man’s opinion.)

Like the quarterback trade flurry that occurred a few weeks ago, the wide receiver market is in full bloom.

So, where are the Jets? Do they need to follow suit?

Rumors are swirling faster than a winter Meadowlands wind that the Jets will make a splash for a big market receiver, and Seattle’s DJ Metcalf is the current people’s choice.

Metcalf, the hybrid tight end/receiver, apparently can take the Jets to the next level. He caught 75 balls for 967 yards with 12 touchdowns last season, and he doesn’t have Russell Wilson throwing to him anymore.

Jets’ GM Joe Douglas worked a sweet deal when he sent safety Jamal Adams there a few years ago, and he should be able to do it again.

Tennessee receiver A.J. Brown, who caught 63 balls for 689 yards, also is on the radar as he is in his final year of a contract.

Does Jarvis Landry, T.Y. Hilton or Will Fuller entice Douglas enough to open his checkbook? Or he can send New York on its ear by signing Odell Beckham Jr., and bring him back to the New York lights. Becjahm likely won’t be in the Rams’ plans with their signing of the Bears’ Allen Robinson.

Douglas can make the big move because he has the resources and the cap space. According to underthecap.com, the Jets had approximately $15 million left as of April 3.

They do have Corey Davis, Jeff Smith, Tarik Black, and Denzel Mims on their roster, although Mims’ days could be numbered. Keelan Cole, who proved to be a useful piece last season, is still on the free-agent market. The Jets have to find someone to replace Crowder in the slot.

However, they do have a No. 1 receiver in second-year stud Eljah Moore, who has developed a relationship with quarterback Zach Wilson.

Moore played in only 11 games before he went down with a season-ending injury, but he still caught 43 balls and proved to be the deep threat the team needed.

By most media accounts, Moore is the real deal, and he should have a breakout year this fall. Continuing to establish the Moore-Wilson connection should be a priority for the Jets.

Douglas also brought aboard tight ends C.J Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, both proven commodities at the positions. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur now has the luxury to use plenty of two tight-end sets to bolster the passing game as well as provide more blocking for running backs Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, who look like a sturdy backfield punch.

If Douglas can concoct a bargain and land Metcalf, he certainly would bolster the attack.

At this point, though, Douglas had made some wise choices to enhance both sides of the ball. The Jets do have some depth at nearly every position, but they still could use some help at linebacker.

They also have the draft to think about another young wide receiver or an edge rusher in the fold.

For once in a long time, the Jets look somewhat aligned without a noticeable slow leak in a few spots.

Douglas likely still has some aces up his sleeve, but bringing aboard a big name, big money wide receiver may not be an instant solution.