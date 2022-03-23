Best Ways To Contact BetMGM New York Customer Service

New York is setting records for total handle and revenue from sports betting, and many bettors in the state have chosen the BetMGM New York sportsbook app.

Questions are bound to arise when using an app and dealing with deposits and withdrawals. Where do you go if you need customer service from BetMGM NY?

Support Options From BetMGM New York

Before you go hunting for a support phone number, you should first check to see if your question is answered in the Customer Service system.

Unlike some customer support portals, the BetMGM system quickly gets you to assistance, and if you can’t find what you want, it allows you to escalate rapidly. I found that, in most cases, only three clicks let me get to a point where I could escalate my support request to Email/Live Chat/Phone Support.

Customer Service Or Support From Within The BetMGM NY App

Finding customer support in the BetMGM app is easy. Here’s a screenshot of the SUPPORT option that appears on the app menu under “MY ACCOUNT” from the dropdown menu:

This menu will provide you with a link to the Customer Service FAQ, allow you to SEARCH the help knowledge base, or to UPLOAD a document (for example, if you have a dispute over a wager or payment etc.)

Phone Support

BetMGM NY offers a support number and email if you are having problems with your deposit or any issue with money or your account. It’s a few screens into the Support Knowledge Base, so here it is for reference:

Phone: +1 219-249-3002

The BetMGM Customer Service Team is also available at [email protected]

Live Chat

The BetMGM Customer Service system has Live Chat (from within your browser) when you get to the point that you haven’t found the answer you need. Typically this is about 2-3 steps after identifying your topic. The system will ask you “Do You Need More Help?” and if you say YES, you’ll get the Live Chat Option.

Email Support

If you prefer to send an email, BetMGM will allow you to use a website form to do so from within the support system.

You may also email the BetMGM Customer Service Team directly: [email protected]

Support Before You Log In Or Create Your Account

If you’re not yet logged into the BetMGM NY app, you’ll see a “Help & Contact” icon in the upper right of the top menu. The icon looks like this:

When you click that icon, you’ll be presented with a menu that allows you to select from 11 support choices, including:

Account Details, Registration & Verification

Account Access

Deposit

Promotions and bonuses

Sports Betting Rules

Casino

Poker

Withdrawal

Geolocation

Unable to Play

Responsible Gaming

This menu is available in New York at this URL: https://www.ny.betmgm.com/en/mobileportal/contact

Privacy Concerns

If you’re seeking information about BetMGM’s privacy policies, there’s a section on its website for that.

Problem Gambling Hotline

You can call 1-877-8-HOPENY in New York to reach a free confidential hotline if you feel you may have a gambling problem. The HOPEline operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It’s designed to assist callers and help make referrals for gambling problems, as well as to provide support anonymously.