Best New York March Madness Betting Promos For Sweet 16

What are the best March Madness Betting Promos for the Sweet 16 for New York bettors?

One team is four wins away from cutting down the nets as the national champion. How can you benefit the most from promo offers from sportsbooks in New York for the Sweet 16 round?

New York March Madness Betting Promos for Sweet 16

Sometimes a sportsbook can get too complicated with its offer, but how’s this for simplicity: Open an account with DraftKings New York, make a deposit, and get a $50 free bet. Use that free bet on any game you want, and if you win PRESTO! But if you lose, no sweat, because it wasn’t your money. It’s a perfect opportunity to push in $50 on your favorite March Madness longshot. As part of this offer, you’ll also get a 20% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

During March Madness, DraftKings New York has another offer. Bet $5 on any March Madness moneyline, and if you win, you’ll receive $200 in free bets. Claim that offer here.

2. FanDuel New York Claim $150 Free

Place a $5 bet on any Sweet 16 game and FanDuel New York will add $150 in site credit to your account. Terms and conditions apply to your use of that $150. It’s credit, not real money, and you’ll need to use it within the applicable time period, but that’s still a sweet deal to go along with Sweet 16 action. This bonus is available throughout March Madness.

3. BetRivers New York Get A $250 Deposit Match Bonus With Bonus Code SHARP250

The BetRivers NY Sportsbook app wants you to give it a try, and with competition fierce in New York, it is tossing out a great offer — a $250 deposit match bonus for new accounts. You must use the bonus code SHARP250.

4. PointsBet New York — Claim Two Risk-Free Bets Of Up To $2,000, Use Promo Code BESTOFFER

Once you try PointsBetting, you may not want to return to regular sportsbook betting. PointsBet New York offers a unique form of sports betting where you use “points” to get potential payouts depending on the spread and margin of victory.

For March Madness, PointsBet is offering a two-part sign-up bonus. A new account will get up to $1,500 back if you lose your first Pointsbetting wager and up to $500 back if you lose your first fixed-odds wager.

5. BetMGM New York Claim A $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

When you open a new account with BetMGM New York, you’ll get a risk-free bet equal to the amount of your initial qualifying bet. This bet can be on any sport, not just March Madness. If that bet loses, your free bet will be paid in site credit.

For March Madness, BetMGM New York is also offering new users an easy chance to win $200 in free bets. All you have to do is bet $10 on any NCAA Tournament game and have one of the teams make at least one 3-pointer. Claim that offer here.

Say you open your new Caesars Sportsbook New York account and make your first bet for $250 on March Madness but it loses. Don’t fret. That $250 is insured by Caesars and you’ll get an equal amount in site credit. That total can not exceed $1,100 of that initial bet.

Sweet 16 Matchups

Thursday, March 24

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan, 7:29 p.m. ET on TBS

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 9:39 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston, 9:59 p.m. ET on TBS

Friday, March 25