Giants Are Confident They Have A Jersey Taylor Made Backup

Daniel Jones’ future with the Giants has been debated as much as the theory of climate change.

With the recent quarterback trade flurry, Jones doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Even with the Browns’ Baker Mayfield and the Falcon’s Matt Ryan being mentioned as the latest to be on the trading block, I don’t see either of them being in New York this winter.

This will be Jones’ job to lose. He is expected to become the team’s franchise quarterback this season. If not, the Giants have brought in an insurance policy with Tyrod Taylor.

Aside from free-agent signing lineman Matt Glowinski and Jon Feliciano and tight end Ricky Jones-Seals, Taylor can be the team’s most astute acquisition.

Taylor signed a two-year deal and should be the perfect backup or sport starter. Mike Glennon was assumed to take that role last year, but he proved to be aged and ineffective.

The 10-year-vet spent three seasons with GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo and posted a 26-225-1 record as a starter, but he had 51 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the span.

With the Giants, Taylor will be in a different role. During his stops in Buffalo, Cleveland, and Los Angeles (Chargers), Taylor was in a starting role and fate worked against him. Yet, he has been the perfect complement in a rebuilding phase.

With the Bills, Taylor was the precursor to Josh Allen, as Buffalo wanted to go in another direction. He later found new life in Cleveland as a stop-gap before Mayfield matured. As luck had it, Taylor was injured in a game against the Jets, and Mayfield entered and never left.

In Los Angeles, Taylor was again in a similar role for Justin Herbert. Unfortunately, he punctured a lung and Herbert took over for good.

Last season, Taylor struggled in six games with Houston, and he wasn;t considered to be the long-term solution.

At age 31, Taylor may find some solace with the Giants, especially if Jones is slowed from his neck injury from last season.

Schoen has made it clear that this is a rebuilding phase when questions about Jones along with running back Saquon Barkely and cornerback James Bradberry have to be answered, Most indications have Barkley and Bradberry on their way out of the Meadowlands.

As a result, it is the perfect role for Taylor. If the Giants decide Jones isn’t the solution, Taylor once more will pay his role to perfection.