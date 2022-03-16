Celebrate March Madness with the BetMGM New York Bonus Code that pays 20-to-1 odds on a $10 bet if any team hits a 3-pointer. This offer is good for any moneyline wager on an NCAA Tournament game, which runs through April 4.
Claim $200 In Free Bets With BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP
With New York sports betting apps still competing to gain new customers, this is a great time to take them up on welcome offers or bonuses like this. March Madness has 67 games to make your year as a sports bettor. A 20-to-1 payout that is a virtual lock can help that effort.
How To Use The BetMGM Bonus Code SHARP
How do you get the BetMGM New York March Madness 20-to-1 odds boost?
- Sign up for a new BetMGM New York Sportsbook account either on the app or on the website. Whichever you choose, make sure to use our exclusive link and input the code SHARP.
- Confirm your identity and also verify that you’re in the state of New York.
- Complete all registration steps and make your first deposit into the account.
- Place a $10 moneyline wager on any March Madness game.
- If either team hits a three-point shot during the game, you win $200 in free bets.
How likely is it that a game will be completed without a three-point shot made? According to Sports Reference, it hasn’t occurred since 2015, and only three times in the last 14 tournaments. Players love the three. Teams love to shoot the triple. It’s a great opportunity to get a 20-to-1 return on your bet regardless of whether your team wins or not.
March Madness First-Round Preview
On Thursday, March 17, first-round action begins with 16 games, followed by 16 more the next day. Winners of those contests will play Saturday and Sunday to determine the Sweet Sixteen.
Here are some first-round matchups to keep an eye on, or to consider for your first moneyline wager with BetMGM:
- No. 13 South Dakota vs. No. 4 Providence: There’s a reason I listed South Dakota State first. The Jackrabbits have won 21 in a row and are hopping with a chance to upset the Friars, who are 4-3 in their last seven games.
- No. 14 Colgate vs, No. 3 Wisconsin: Let’s stick with the Upset Makers and tab Colgate to shock the Badgers. This isn’t so far-fetched, as the Raiders have several players back who led them to the tournament in two of the last three years. The Badgers are typically defensive-first, but a bit methodical and prone to scoring droughts on the offensive end.
- No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago: Four years ago, the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago rambled all the way to the Final Four. Last season they advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a different cast of players, but also with the same old Sister Jean as their number one fan. Can they brush aside the Buckeyes and play for a chance at another Sweet Sixteen? It’s very possible.
- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern: The Jayhawks now know their opponent, after Texas Southern won a play-in game on Tuesday. That just means Texas Southern has extended its season by one more game, before being eliminated, but this game is interesting because we can see what type of Kansas team will enter this tournament: will they be up-tempo and aggressive defensively, or will they coast? In the recent past, Kansas has been a disappointing high seed. Since 2007, the program has been a No. 1 seed eight times but reached the Final Four only three times.