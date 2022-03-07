For college basketball fans, the best month of the year has arrived. Over the course of the next 28 days, March Madness will be front and center, and often, that will mean simultaneous games being shown on adjacent televisions all day long.

Although it’s difficult to beat the fun that comes with all those games being on at the same time, there is some bad news for New York sports bettors. They will not be able to wager on certain March Madness games because of rules written into New York’s sports betting bill.

It’s a bummer, for sure, but beginning with this week’s conference tournaments, so many games will be played from now until the NCAA Tournament championship game on April 4 that there will be plenty of opportunities for New York sports bettors to make some wagers.

Let’s take a look at what’s fair game and what’s prohibited.

New York Sports Betting Limitations On College Wagers

The biggest thing to know is that New York sportsbooks are not allowed to offer wagers on in-state teams or wagers on games that are played in the state even if that game does not include in-state teams.

They are also not allowed to offer prop bets on college players or futures bets on in-state teams. Without that knowledge, it may be confusing to look up the futures odds for this week’s Big East Tournament.

If you look up the odds on BetMGM New York’s website, you will find 10 of the 11 teams with odds to win the tournament. St. John’s is in New York, so BetMGM has to make its odds for that market for 10 teams instead of 11. If you look up the odds on the BetMGM Michigan website, all 11 teams are listed.

Furthermore, if you look up the Big East Tournament odds on the BetMGM New Jersey website, there are 10 teams with Seton Hall removed. New Jersey’s sports betting laws also prohibit bets on in-state teams so because Seton Hall is in New Jersey, BetMGM cannot list the Pirates in that market.

Specific March Madness Games Prohibited This Week

Although some futures wagers will be allowed for all tournaments, bets on individual games within some tournaments are prohibited. Here is the full list:

Full Tournaments That Are Prohibited

The Big East Tournament is being played at Madison Square Garden, so none of those games will be available for wagers because they are all being played in New York State. The same goes for every ACC Tournament game because it is being played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

New York Teams That Are Off Limits

Tuesday’s Northeast Conference Tournament final between Bryant and Wagner will not be available because Wagner is an in-state team.

Wednesday’s Patriot League championship game featuring New York-based Colgate against Navy, also will not be available.

New York sports bettors can wager on every game in the Atlantic 10 Tournament that does not involve No. 4 seed, St. Bonaventure because the Bonnies are from New York. Their first game is Friday.

While that leaves as many as 13 other A-10 games to wager on, sports bettors hoping to get some action on the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference likely will not have the same opportunity. There are 11 teams in the MAAC Tournament but six of them — No. 1 seed Iona, No. 3 Siena, No. 5 Niagara, No. 6 Marist, No. 8 Manhattan, and No. 10 Canisius — will be prohibited from New York sportsbooks because they are New York universities.