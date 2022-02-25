Yankees Star Aaron Judge Teams Up With Topps For A New Set Of Baseball Cards

The Topps Company

Growing up in California, a younger Aaron Judge collected baseball cards and worked diligently to assemble as many of his favorite players from his favorite team.

“I was trying to always get all my San Francisco Giants,” said the Yankees star during a Topps YouTube video this past summer to reveal the 2021 National Baseball Card Day design.

“All the guys…Rich Aurilia and Jeff Kent were kind of my main guys that I would try to go after.”

Today, there are kids of all ages, and let’s face it…plenty of adults as well, that clamor for Aaron Judge cards to add to their collections.

Still a fan of baseball cards, Judge has teamed up with Topps to create a new “All Rise” 82-card boxed set that is now available through March 17th. Judge signed off on each card, the theme, player and image and features stars from past and present including himself, Yankees Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

“Aaron is one of the game’s biggest stars, and we couldn’t be happier with his selections,” said Zach Beehler, Topps Digital Marketing Manager. “We think fans will love the design as well as the variety of players from various eras that reflect Aaron’s love of the game and respect for its history.”

There are plenty of other former and current Yankees and Mets in the set including Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, Yogi Berra, Derek Jeter, Thurman Munson, Mariano Rivera Don Mattingly, Paul O’Neill, DJ LeMahieu, Darryl Strawberry, Jeff McNeil.

Other Major League Baseball stars, past and present, that are in the set include Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, Tony Gwynn, Ted Williams, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper, Wander Franco, Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.

And besides Judge, there are other autograph cards including Jim Thome, Cecil Fielder, Mark McGwire, Tim Anderson, Kris Bryant and Trey Mancini.

Judge remembers what it was like to see himself on a Topps baseball card for the first time.

“Words can’t really describe it,” said Judge in the Topps video. “Because you grow up and you collect these cards of some of your heroes and some of the people you look up to and fast forward a couple of years and you see your face on it…see you in a Yankee uniform on there. I kind of pictured there’s some kid out there that might be getting this card somewhere and kind of sharing that same moment that I did getting some of my favorite players.”

The “All Rise” set is certain to be very popular among collectors. Now, all we need is for a labor agreement to happen so that the season can start and there can be even more excitement about card collecting, especially this new collection from Aaron Judge and Topps.

