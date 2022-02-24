Best New York Knicks Bets For The Rest Of The NBA Season

With about six weeks left in the NBA regular season, fans have many options for betting on the New York Knicks. NBA sports betting in New York is heating up as sportsbooks are now accepting wagers from mobile devices, and many are offering lucrative promo offers that can be used on basketball bets.

The Knicks are on the outside of the playoff picture as the NBA resumes its schedule following last weekend’s All-Star Break. If they are going to make a run into one of the top 10 spots and earn a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, it would serve them well to upset the Miami Heat on Friday. night inside Madison Square Garden.

Best NY Knicks Bets

Will the Knicks Make the Playoffs?

The second half of the NBA season will be a time for the young Knicks to see what players on their roster can handle the grueling length of a professional season. The chances for a playoff spot are slim.

Caesars New York has the Knicks at +1500 to make the playoffs. The Knicks are currently 3 1/2 games out of 10th place in Eastern Conference. The teams that finish in seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th place qualify for the play-in tournament. To qualify for the playoffs, the Knicks would have to advance from the play-in tournament.

But while that might seem like an enticing longshot bet, the Knicks will have a difficult time jumping past the teams in front of them in the playoff chase. Due to college basketball tournament scheduling at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks will play seven straight road games from March 2 to March 13. That includes games against the 76ers, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Nets, all of whom are playoff teams currently.

Regular-Season Win Total

FanDuel New York is the only sportsbook in New York currently offering a market for over/under on wins for the Knicks. Here they are:

Knicks Over 35.5 Wins (-104)

Knicks Under 35.5 Wins (-118)

The Knicks have 25 wins entering their game against the Heat on Friday. To exceed the over, they would need to go 11-12 the rest of the way. Seeing as the Knicks have lost eight of their last 10, the team is 13-17 at home, and it has a seven-game road trip coming up, it seems unlikely that the team will get to 36 wins.

