Best New York Sports Betting Promos For Nets Vs. Celtics

Looking beyond the game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, New York sports bettors can find interesting Brooklyn Nets futures bets and promos. While the Nets sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference as we head into the final week of February, the odds at New York sportsbooks still suggest that the Nets have the star power to get to the NBA Finals.

Thursday’s game at Barclays Center between the Nets and the Celtics will be far more notable for who is sitting on the sidelines than the players in uniform.

The Nets will also find themselves as underdogs against the Celtics as they embark on the post-All Star break portion of their season. It’s been a challenging season for a team that many experts felt could be a championship contender. But injury, COVID issues, and roster shuffling has defeated this team as much as their opponents have.

Nets’ Championship Hopes Rest On Health Of Key Players

When he’s got healthy legs, Kevin Durant is still the best scorer in basketball, but KD simply can’t keep himself healthy at this point in his career. Since joining the Nets, the future Hall of Famer has missed 60 of 131 games. That’s why BetMGM New York has Durant and his 29.3 points per game at +6600 odds for MVP.

The most fascinating odds for the Nets are probably the win totals. From FanDuel New York:

Nets Over 44.5 Wins (-128)

Nets Under 44.5 Wins (+104)

With 31 wins currently, the Nets would need to go 14-9 the rest of the way to exceed the 44.5 wins that FanDuel lists for their over/under. A playoff push from a veteran team seems to guarantee that, right? But maybe not, considering the fact that guard Kyrie Irving will only be available for nine of those games due to his decision not to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to satisfy New York state mandates for competing in the state.

If you think Brooklyn will somehow squander its opportunity and miss the NBA Playoffs, you can get +390 odds on that at FanDuel. Currently, the team rests on the bubble as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Nets are only 3.5 games ahead of the Wizards, who pounded them last week before the NBA All-Star break.

Still, with Durant and newly added Ben Simmons rehabbing injuries, and Irving only available for road games, the Nets are +280 to win the Eastern Conference title, making them, along with the Milwaukee Bucks, the favorites at BetMGM.

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire