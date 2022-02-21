The Empire State indeed. It hasn’t taken long for New York sports betting to become the king of states in the industry. The state rolled into Super Bowl weekend at a record-setting pace measured by the total handle (all money wagered on sports).

In the first four-plus weeks of online sports betting in the state, more than $1.6 billion in wagers were placed. New York shattered the record neighboring New Jersey set last year for the highest total handle in a calendar month, even though the state did not open its market until Jan. 8.

New York’s online sports betting launch is the most successful in history, easily eclipsing the previous record set in the first four weeks by Arizona in 2021 ($777 million in September and October). It also led to the state receiving $70 million in tax revenue.

The historic launch was helped by the NFL playoffs, college football playoffs, and the ramp-up to Super Bowl LVI. With March Madness looming, New York may continue to break records in the first few months with legal sports betting.

Top Sportsbooks For NY Online Sports Betting

These have been the top sportsbooks in New York, based on total bets accepted:

Caesars: $809 million in total handle in 2022

FanDuel: $807 million

DraftKings: $576 million

BetMGM: $155 million

PointsBet: $53 million

BetRivers: $52 million

WynnBET: $1.3 million

Caesars Sportsbook New York led all competitors with $627,401,761 in total handle in January, followed by FanDuel ($517 million) and DraftKings ($377 million).

New York Sports Betting Data for 2022

NY Sports Betting Handle

Sportsbook Week Ending

February 6 Week Ending

February 13 Week Ending

February 20 Week Ending

February 27 Totals

(Jan 31-Feb 13) Totals

(All-Time) FanDuel $130,256,763 $175,437,706 $305,694,469 $807,486,452 DraftKings $87,253,254 $121,457,820 $208,711,074 $576,372,312 Caesars $87,152,547 $107,211,596 $194,364,143 $809,868,487 BetMGM $34,260,676 $43,304,190 $77,564,866 $155,637,765 PointsBet $12,227,944 $12,123,823 $24,351,767 $53,816,962 BetRivers $8,437,014 $11,499,208 $19,936,222 $52,360,539 WynnBET $251,356 $1,101,825 $1,353,181 $1,353,181 Overall Totals $359,839,554 $472,136,168 $831,975,722 $2,456,895,698

NY Sports Betting Handle by Month

Sportsbook January 2022 Caesars $627,401,761 FanDuel $517,492,498 DraftKings $377,952,846 BetMGM $82,204,532 BetRivers $33,465,116 PointsBet $31,202,281 WynnBET $0 Totals $1,669,719,034

NY Sports Betting Revenue by Month

Sportsbook January 2022 Caesars $58,985,112 DraftKings $29,582,503 FanDuel $28,089,392 BetMGM $3,847,998 BetRivers $1,072,328 PointsBet $2,561,623 WynnBET $0 Operator Revenue $60,828,088 State Tax Revenue $63,310,867

The Next Big Events For New York Sports Bettors

With the Super Bowl behind us, the focus shifts to March Madness and the second half of the NBA season.