FanDuel Pays Out $38 Million To New Users Through Super Bowl Promo

Written By: Kris Johnson
Published: Feb 15, 2022
Updated: Feb 15, 2022
Super Bowl LVI (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

The Los Angeles Rams captured the victory in Super Bowl 56, but they weren’t the only big winners on Sunday night. New FanDuel Sportsbook customers received $38 million in payouts as part of FanDuel’s 56-to-1 promotion for this year’s SuperBowl.

The promotion allowed new users to make a $5 bet on the moneyline to win $280. A minimum deposit of $10 was required. The Rams went off as 4.5-point favorites but that was immaterial. If you just bet L.A. to win the game, you turned a $5 bet into $280 at 56-to-1 odds.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals bettors also reaped more than $17 million on traditional point spread bets at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Rams became the seventh team to win a Super Bowl and not cover the point spread in their 23-20 win. Oddsmakers at online sportsbooks ended up with a closing line of Cincinnati +4.5.

If you don’t want to wait until the next Super Bowl to place your first sports bet, you can get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 from FanDuel New York.

Odell Beckham Jr. Comes Up Big Before Getting Hurt

When Odell Beckham Jr. scored the game’s first touchdown, nearly $4 million was paid out to FanDuel patrons. Beckham was the top choice in FanDuel’s First TD Scorer betting market.

Beckham also finished with more than 50 receiving yards despite leaving the game with an injury in the first half. FanDuel offered an odds boost on his yards total at 50+ coupled with a Rams win. The odds were boosted in that promotional market from +155 to +220, which paid out another $1.4 million to customers.

The end of Daily Fantasy?: New York DFS hangs on decision from state’s highest court

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 2023 Super Bowl Futures Odds

FanDuel has also released its 2023 futures odds on the Super Bowl 57 champion. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were installed as early co-favorites at 7-to-1. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams:

TeamFanDuel Futures Odds
K.C. Chiefs+700
Buffalo Bills+700
L.A. Rams+1200
Dallas Cowboys+1200
Green Bay Packers+1300
S.F. 49ers+1500
Cincinnati Bengals+2100
Baltimore Ravens+2100
Denver Broncos+2200
L.A. Chargers+2400
Tennessee Titans+2400
Arizona Cardinals+2400
Cleveland Browns+2400
Indianapolis Colts+2400
Tampa Bay Buccaneers+2600
New England Patriots+2800
New Orleans Saints+3000
Minnesota Vikings+3300
Philadelphia Eagles+3300
Washington Commanders+3300
Seattle Seahawks+3300
Carolina Panthers+3600
Miami Dolphins+3600
Las Vegas Raiders+5500
Pittsburgh Steelers+7000
Chicago Bears+7500
Detroit Lions+10000
N.Y. Giants+10000
Jacksonville Jaguars+12000
N.Y. Jets+15000
Houston Texans+18000

It’s interesting to note that FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bengals at surprisingly longer odds of +2100. The team’s nucleus of QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, and RB Joe Mixon will remain intact next season. Cincinnati and its young core group of players should provide a formidable challenge to the co-favorites in Kansas City and Buffalo in the AFC.

About the Author

Kris Johnson

With more than 15 years of experience as a sports journalist, Kris Johnson’s work has appeared in Sports Business Daily, Sports Business Journal, NASCAR Illustrated, and more. Kris also wrote a sports-betting novel entitled, The Endgame.

