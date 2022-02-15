Super Bowl LVI (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

The Los Angeles Rams captured the victory in Super Bowl 56, but they weren’t the only big winners on Sunday night. New FanDuel Sportsbook customers received $38 million in payouts as part of FanDuel’s 56-to-1 promotion for this year’s SuperBowl.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals bettors also reaped more than $17 million on traditional point spread bets at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Rams became the seventh team to win a Super Bowl and not cover the point spread in their 23-20 win. Oddsmakers at online sportsbooks ended up with a closing line of Cincinnati +4.5.

Odell Beckham Jr. Comes Up Big Before Getting Hurt

When Odell Beckham Jr. scored the game’s first touchdown, nearly $4 million was paid out to FanDuel patrons. Beckham was the top choice in FanDuel’s First TD Scorer betting market.

Beckham also finished with more than 50 receiving yards despite leaving the game with an injury in the first half. FanDuel offered an odds boost on his yards total at 50+ coupled with a Rams win. The odds were boosted in that promotional market from +155 to +220, which paid out another $1.4 million to customers.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 2023 Super Bowl Futures Odds

FanDuel has also released its 2023 futures odds on the Super Bowl 57 champion. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were installed as early co-favorites at 7-to-1. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams:

Team FanDuel Futures Odds K.C. Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +700 L.A. Rams +1200 Dallas Cowboys +1200 Green Bay Packers +1300 S.F. 49ers +1500 Cincinnati Bengals +2100 Baltimore Ravens +2100 Denver Broncos +2200 L.A. Chargers +2400 Tennessee Titans +2400 Arizona Cardinals +2400 Cleveland Browns +2400 Indianapolis Colts +2400 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2600 New England Patriots +2800 New Orleans Saints +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3300 Philadelphia Eagles +3300 Washington Commanders +3300 Seattle Seahawks +3300 Carolina Panthers +3600 Miami Dolphins +3600 Las Vegas Raiders +5500 Pittsburgh Steelers +7000 Chicago Bears +7500 Detroit Lions +10000 N.Y. Giants +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars +12000 N.Y. Jets +15000 Houston Texans +18000

It’s interesting to note that FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bengals at surprisingly longer odds of +2100. The team’s nucleus of QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, and RB Joe Mixon will remain intact next season. Cincinnati and its young core group of players should provide a formidable challenge to the co-favorites in Kansas City and Buffalo in the AFC.