The Los Angeles Rams captured the victory in Super Bowl 56, but they weren’t the only big winners on Sunday night. New FanDuel Sportsbook customers received $38 million in payouts as part of FanDuel’s 56-to-1 promotion for this year’s SuperBowl.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals bettors also reaped more than $17 million on traditional point spread bets at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Rams became the seventh team to win a Super Bowl and not cover the point spread in their 23-20 win. Oddsmakers at online sportsbooks ended up with a closing line of Cincinnati +4.5.
Odell Beckham Jr. Comes Up Big Before Getting Hurt
When Odell Beckham Jr. scored the game’s first touchdown, nearly $4 million was paid out to FanDuel patrons. Beckham was the top choice in FanDuel’s First TD Scorer betting market.
Beckham also finished with more than 50 receiving yards despite leaving the game with an injury in the first half. FanDuel offered an odds boost on his yards total at 50+ coupled with a Rams win. The odds were boosted in that promotional market from +155 to +220, which paid out another $1.4 million to customers.
FanDuel Sportsbook’s 2023 Super Bowl Futures Odds
FanDuel has also released its 2023 futures odds on the Super Bowl 57 champion. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were installed as early co-favorites at 7-to-1. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams:
|Team
|FanDuel Futures Odds
|K.C. Chiefs
|+700
|Buffalo Bills
|+700
|L.A. Rams
|+1200
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1200
|Green Bay Packers
|+1300
|S.F. 49ers
|+1500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2100
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2100
|Denver Broncos
|+2200
|L.A. Chargers
|+2400
|Tennessee Titans
|+2400
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2400
|Cleveland Browns
|+2400
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2400
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2600
|New England Patriots
|+2800
|New Orleans Saints
|+3000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3300
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3300
|Washington Commanders
|+3300
|Seattle Seahawks
|+3300
|Carolina Panthers
|+3600
|Miami Dolphins
|+3600
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+5500
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+7000
|Chicago Bears
|+7500
|Detroit Lions
|+10000
|N.Y. Giants
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+12000
|N.Y. Jets
|+15000
|Houston Texans
|+18000
It’s interesting to note that FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bengals at surprisingly longer odds of +2100. The team’s nucleus of QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, and RB Joe Mixon will remain intact next season. Cincinnati and its young core group of players should provide a formidable challenge to the co-favorites in Kansas City and Buffalo in the AFC.