Super Bowl Prop Bets: Coin Toss, Gatorade Bath, Octopus, And More

Most of the prop bets at New York sportsbooks will involve player production, such as receiving yards, passing touchdowns, passing yards, and rushing yards. However, sportsbook companies understand that people want to bet on more than football during Super Bowl 56. In fact, there is an entire category for prop bets called exotics.

Want to bet on the coin toss? The color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach? Whether Will there be a scorigami or octopus? Sportsbooks have markets posted for exotic prop bets like those and so much more. The following is a small sample of what’s available:

Exotics Super Bowl Prop Bets

Coin Toss

It is such a simple thing. The coin only has two sides, so you have a 50/50 chance of getting it right, but sportsbooks still post quite a few options for anyone interested in betting on the coin toss of the Super Bowl.

Some people will swear by the trends when betting on the coin toss. Are they worth following? That’s up to you. The following bets are available at most sportsbooks, but we included the name of the platform with the best odds:

Coin Toss Outcome (BetRivers New York)

Tails -103

Heads -103

Coin Toss Winning Team (DraftKings New York)

Bengals -105

Rams -105

What will the call for the coin toss be? (BetMGM New York)

Heads -105

Tails -105

What will be the decision of the coin toss winner? (BetMGM New York)

Receiver opening kick-off +375

Defer option to second-half -500

Whoever wins the coin toss almost always defers nowadays. Both teams deferred to the second half every time they called the coin toss this season.

Color of Gatorade Bath (BetMGM New York)

Orange +200

Blue +300

Yellow/Green/Lime +450

Clear +450

Red/Pink +800

Purple/Indigo/Violet +1000

The tradition began as an act of revenge back in 1984 but didn’t gain national attention until 1987 when Giants head coach Bill Parcells was doused in Gatorade after every win, which included Super Bowl XXI. The most common color since 2001 has been orange. It has happened five times since then, including in 2020. It’s been blue in two of the last three.

It was clear four times from 2005 to 2008. It’s been purple twice since 2001, yellow/green three times, and the winning coach avoided getting a Gatorade shower four times. The game was decided in the final seconds of the game each time.

Kupp Runneth Over?: Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Prop Bets

Jersey Number of 1st TD Scorer

How you bet here will depend on who you think will score first. If you think the Bengals will get on the board first, you may want to go with the over on the listed total of 23.5 at DraftKings. The Bengals running backs have numbers over 23.5, but QB Joe Burrow wears No. 9. If it comes in the passing game, most of the possibilities are over 23.5, but WR Ja’Marr Chase wears No. 1.

However, if you think the Rams will get on the board first, you may want to go with the under. WRs Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., and Van Jefferson all have numbers under 18.5, and they accounted for 27 of the Rams receiving touchdowns during the regular season. As for the running backs, Sony Michel wears No. 25, and Cam Akers wears No. 23.

Jersey Number of 1st TD Scorer (DraftKings New York)

Under 23.5 -140

Over 23.5 +110

Jersey Number of First TD Scorer (FanDuel New York)

Over 18.5 -135

Under 18.5 +100

Will There Be an Octopus? (DraftKings New York)

Yes +1400

No -2500

It might help, of course, to know what an octopus is in football terms. It’s when the player that scored the touchdown is also the one that scores the two-point conversion that follows the touchdown. It sounds like it could happen, right? Well, it’s happened 169 times since 1994 and just six times this season.

The time that the final play of the game is completed (BetRivers New York)

10:15, 0 seconds p.m. ET or Later -112

10:14, 59 seconds p.m. ET or Earlier -112

NFL games typically last around three hours, but you can tack on an extra half hour for the Super Bowl because of ads and the halftime show. The end time has varied over the years, but going back to Super Bowl 40, the game ended before 10:15 p.m. ET every year but three, one of which was Super Bowl 47 which got delayed by a power outage.

Match to end with a Scorigami (BetRivers New York)

Yes +1400

No -5000

What is a scorigami? It’s a final score that has never happened in the history of the NFL. Many point combinations have never occurred. The last time it happened was in Week 18 of the 2021 season when the Cowboys destroyed the Eagles, 51-26. It was the 1,072nd unique score in NFL history.