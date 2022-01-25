PointsBet New York Launches Its Mobile Sports Betting App

New York sports bettors now have another platform to use when placing wagers on mobile betting apps.

PointsBet New York announced on Monday night that it has launched statewide, making it the sixth mobile app to go live in the Empire State. The first bet was taken at 10:09 p.m. ET.

New York is the ninth state in which PointsBet has launched. It is also live in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, and Virginia.

“Launching in New York is a significant milestone for PointsBet, being one of nine approved online sports betting operators in the state,” PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken said. “New York’s passionate sports fans and bettors will not have access to the fastest online sports betting product in market, with a live, in-game betting experience that PointsBet controls through our proprietary technology and world-class team.”

PointsBet New York Has Company

PointsBet New York is one of nine sportsbooks granted access to the Empire State by the New York State Gaming Commission.

The first four mobile betting apps — DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetRivers — launched on Jan. 8. Then, on Jan. 17, BetMGM New York launched its mobile app.

Now that PointsBet New York has launched, there are three more mobile apps to launch in New York — WynnBET, Resorts World Bet, and Bally Bet. Those three will be allowed to launch on a rolling basis as they meet the statutory and regulatory requirements set by the NYSGC.

“This marks a momentous day for PointsBet in officially launching within the state of New York, poised to be one of the largest markets in the United States,” PointsBet Group CEO and Managing Director Sam Swanell said. “The PointsBet team is excited to prove our reputation and consistent ability to deliver a world-class experience to New York sports bettors.”

New York Sports Betting Off To Hot Start

The anticipation of the New York online sports betting launch was as big as it has been in any other state, and New York did not disappoint.

According to statistics released by GeoComply, a location detection company, there were 1.2 million mobile sports betting accounts created in the first nine days of live sports betting in the state. GeoComply reported that the average sports bettor holds 1.36 accounts, which equates to 878,000 unique users.

Of those unique users, there were 770,840 (87.8%) that are new to legal online sports betting — a statistic GeoComply said it has never seen in other states.

Also from GeoComply, New York sports bettors placed 5.8 million sportsbook transactions in the first 12 hours that mobile sportsbooks launched on Jan. 8. During the same time period, Pennsylvania had 2.3 million transactions and New Jersey 2.1 million transactions.