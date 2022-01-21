A new era in sports betting is here for New York with Caesars Sportsbook New York offering $1,650 for new players.

On Saturday morning, January 8, Caesars Sportsbook became available online in the state of New York as part of that state’s mobile betting debut. The sportsbook will be open for business at 9 AM.

In every state where Caesars Sportsbook app has debuted, they’ve offered a fantastic first bet match, and New York is the biggest yet.

100% Deposit Up to $1,500: Caesars will match up to $1,500 that you deposit in your account, which you can use for a bet with their Sportsbook app in New York. Double your winnings using the house’s money on a successful bet with this amazing bonus offer. You must deposit at least $50. Place at least $100 in real money wagers on any NBA game and you’ll receive a $150 NBA store gift card to purchase an NBA jersey of your choice. This offer is available only to those sports bettors in qualifying states (NY included)

How does this compare to Caesars Sportsbook Offer in the other Sportsbook States?

The current bonus for Caesars in other states is a $1,001 deposit match bet. Caesars Sportsbook offered a pre-launch bonus in Arizona and Louisiana of $100 in free bets upon registration as well as its $1,001 match bet.

How Do I Get the Caesars New York Promo Code Offer?

to take advantage of the bonus offers. Download the app from Google Play or Apple Store. The app is available on Android and iOS devices. Confirm who you are and that you reside within New York state lines. Make your first deposit. Start betting on sports online in New York.



