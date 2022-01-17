BREAKING NEWS: BetMGM New York Sportsbook is launching Monday. Get your $1,000 risk-free bet by using our BetMGM Promo Code: SHARP

New York online sports betting will add “The King of Sportsbooks” to the mix when BetMGM New York launches on Monday, Jan. 17, just in time for the final game of NFL Wild Card Weekend.

What Will Be The BetMGM New York Bonus Code And Offer?

BetMGM debuts in New York knowing that its popular sportsbook app has what it takes to succeed in one of the largest sports betting markets in the world. To celebrate, we anticipate that BetMGM New York will offer a $1,000 risk-free bet for all new bettors as soon as the app is live.

With BetMGM New York, you can wager up to $1,000 in a single bet with no minimum odds, and not fret about losing.

If you defeat the King of Sportsbooks, hooray for you. Collect winnings as you would any other bet. If you lose your bet, you receive that money back in the form of free bets and a second chance at placing a winning bet with BetMGM New York.

How To Get Your $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

How To Get Your $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Earning the $1,000 risk-free bet is simple with these four steps:

Earning the $1,000 risk-free bet is simple with these four steps:

Create your BetMGM NY account from your desktop or mobile device. Verify your identity and prove that you reside in New York. Deposit at least $10 to your new BetMGM NY sportsbook account. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1,000.

There is a time limit on your free bets in this promotion. BetMGM bettors in New York Must use their risk-free bet within seven days after the app goes live in New York.

