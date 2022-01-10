Why Can’t I Make A Deposit And Other New York Sports Betting Issues

With NY sports betting sites now live, what happens to sports bettors in the state when they can’t use the app as expected. Less than 48 hours in, and bettors are reporting numerous issues with sports betting apps. How can you seek help?

A New York sports bettor downloaded Caesars Sportsbook in New York. He signed up for Caesars and redeemed his $300 welcome bonus easily enough. However, he continued getting error messages when he tried to deposit funds. His wife called Caesars customer service and discovered that she was 1,800th in line. By the time she moved to 1,700, her call timed out.

But this wasn’t because Caesars Sportsbook is unable to process deposits. Ruberti’s issue was that his credit card was linked to his PayPal account. Many major credit cards still block direct deposits to gambling sites. So, relying on a credit card as a funding source is inadvisable.

NY Sports Betting Launch – 5.8 Million Transactions And Counting

New York also had higher volumes than many analysts predicted. During its first 12 hours live, New York saw about 2.5 times more sportsbook transactions than other popular sports betting markets. GeoComply Managing Director of Gaming, Lindsay Slader, released these figures on LinkedIn:

New York’s mobile sportsbooks had to adjust to the sudden influx of new customers. They likely weren’t expecting betting volumes that blew other major markets out of the water. It shouldn’t be surprising that customer service wait times increased so dramatically.

Because customer service lines will likely remain long in a new and popular sports betting market, here are a few other common customer service problems that New York bettors could face and what their solutions are.

Identity Verification Issues

Identity verification is one of the most important security features on any sportsbook. It ensures that bettors are who they say they are. Identity verification also ensures that sportsbooks never accept money from money launderers or prohibited bettors.

For most bettors, identity verification is easy. Bettors enter the last four digits of their Social Security Numbers, names, and addresses, and that’s the end of it. Some sportsbooks require bettors to upload a government-issued ID or a utility bill as part of their standard registration processes.

However, some sportsbooks will require bettors to reach out to customer support if their identities can’t be confirmed. Some bettors will run into these issues with out-of-state addresses. Others may make the mistake of using a nickname to register rather than their legal names.

If bettors run into this issue, sportsbooks will give bettors their next steps. It may include uploading additional documentation. For some unfortunate bettors, it may mean calling customer service. Given the long wait times for customer service, bettors should ensure their information is correct or use their local New York addresses to register.