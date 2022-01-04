Rangers’ Winter 2021-22 Top 17 Prospects

Under their new coach, Gerard Gallant, today the Rangers are tied with Washington for the most points in the NHL. So, many fans are not looking so much to the future as to now. Will the team continue its winning ways? Is the defense as currently constructed good enough to win at least one playoff round? Is this team a real Stanley Cup contender? That is what most fans (and journalists) are focused on. But, here at NY Sportsday, we are always looking to the future and its been awhile since we posted our top prospects for this organization.

Notice that this winter, it is only 17 players on the list. Some years, I find myself scrounging for players toward the bottom of the list, so I decided not to do that anymore. Top prospects only–prospects that have a reasonable chance of making a mark in the NHL. So, here is the latest iteration of the list–albeit a shorter one than previously. Remember to be eligible, as of January 1, 2022, not only must players be under 26 years of age, but skaters also must have appeared in less than 50 NHL games and goalies must have made less than 25 NHL appearances.

Before we go any further, there is the matter of Vitali Kravtsov, who for two seasons has had an aversion to playing in the AHL. Both times over the last two seasons that Kravtsov was reassigned, he did not agree to the demotion. He chose instead to return to Russia to play for the KHL’s Traktor Chelyabinsk (Kravtsov’s ELC has a European Assignment clause and the Rangers agreed to loan him to the KHL team). Because he is eligible to return to the Rangers after the KHL season is over, and Kravtsov has indicated that he would consider doing so, we are judging him mostly on talent but also our prediction as to whether he will achieve his ceiling in the NHL (either with the Rangers or any other of the 31 NHL teams).