When Will DraftKings New York Launch Its Online Sports Betting App?

For residents of New York, the waiting may truly be the hardest part when it comes to the launch of legalized mobile sports betting.



DraftKings New York is one of nine sportsbooks approved to offer mobile sports betting in the state, and the goal long has been to have everything available to bettors in advance of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. With the NFL playoffs starting on Jan. 8, the clock is ticking for New York to start earning a piece of the pie and keeping in-state residents at home instead of traveling to New Jersey, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania in order to wager online legally.

When Will The DraftKings NY Sports Betting App Launch?

If you’re looking to start wagering via the DraftKings New York app, or via DraftKings’ website inside New York’s state lines, you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer. Exactly how much longer remains to be seen, though New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. told NY Sports Day he is hopeful the launch could occur in mid-January.

“I remain hopeful that New Yorkers will finally be able to partake in mobile sports betting around mid-January,” Sen. Addabbo said in a text message to NY SportsDay. “And given the growing anticipation along with New York’s stature in global sports, I believe with a premier product we have great potential to realize huge advances in revenue, educational resources, jobs, and new gaming addiction funding.”

The launch date for online sports betting is dependent on final approval from the New York State Gaming Commission, with Super Bowl LVI being the lynchpin as the Super Bowl dwarfs other sports events in terms of interest and handle for sportsbooks.



New York understandably doesn’t want to miss out on the available revenue the Super Bowl will generate. So it makes sense to launch mobile sports betting with enough lead time for those living in, or visiting, the state to get registered and acclimated to DraftKings’ site.

Also Read: 5 Things to Know about New York online sports betting launch

DraftKings NY Promo Offers

A pre-launch bonus offer from DraftKings for New York is likely but as of Jan. 3, hasn’t been announced. Stay tuned for the announcement and be ready to sign up as soon as possible because the pre-launch bonus offer may not be around for long.



DraftKings’ current promotion in the states where it is available includes a 20% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 as well as a free $50 bet for depositing at least $5 in your account.



By using our exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook link, you won’t even need to enter a promo code upon registering to receive the promotions.



Also Read: All you need to know about live sports betting in New York

About DraftKings

Initially known for its robust Daily Fantasy Sports games, DraftKings has emerged as a huge player in the sportsbook market, offering legal mobile sports betting in 14 states. DraftKings also has retail sportsbooks, including one at Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, NY.



DraftKings offers wagering on all major professional sports leagues in addition to college sports, auto racing, boxing, MMA, tennis, and golf to name just a few of its options.



When DraftKings goes live in New York, it will join its mobile sports betting platforms in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.