When Will BetMGM New York Launch Its Online Sports Betting App?

Someone once said, “Patience is a virtue, a wait won’t hurt you.”

But the wait for mobile sports betting via the BetMGM New York app is dragging on.

Luckily for BetMGM customers, in November the New York State Gaming Commission approved BetMGM and eight other sportsbooks to operate in New York when the launch takes place early next year.

When Will The BetMGM NY App Launch

If all goes to plan, New York online sports betting will debut in time for Super Bowl LVI, which is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2022. Altough it’s possible bettors will be able to register soon and take advantage of free bet BetMGM bonus offers.

Industry experts are expecting New York to be one of the largest online sports betting markets in the United States. With nine mobile apps launching and a large population of dedicated sports fans, NY is set to explode.

Folks in New York can currently only place sports bets at a few retail sportsbook locations throughout Upstate New York, and only in person. If a New York resident wants to bet on sports now, he or she can also travel into New Jersey or another adjacent state where mobile sports betting is legal. Once the state goes live with mobile sports betting, it’s expected that those fans of sports betting will help fuel a tremendous flow of bets in New York.

BetMGM New York Promos

BetMGM New York has not announced a pre-launch bonus offer, but if it follows suit with what the sportsbook has done in other states, it will be favorable for New Yorkers. BetMGM’s bonus offers in Arizona and Louisiana were the same. New users received $200 in free bets to be used once mobile sports betting launched statewide.

Once a pre-launch offer is announced in New York, you can return to NY Sports Day and follow the steps to take advantage of it. At that time you should register with BetMGM New York and use the promo code to get your offer.

That’s not all new users can get. BetMGM typically offers new users a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 for their first bet.

About BetMGM Sportsbook

The popular BetMGM Sportsbook offers sports betting action in several sports, including popular events like the NFL, college football, college basketball, the NHL, NBA, and Major League Baseball. You can also bet on tennis and golf, horse racing, and other sports via the app or BetMGM Sportsbook website.

BetMGM Sportsbook is currently operating in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.