5 Things To Know About NY Online Sports Betting Launch

Sports betting is on its way to New York. The Empire State boasts a massive population, and its proximity to other betting-friendly states such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania makes for a competitive sports betting market. As New York prepares to launch sports betting apps, there are a few important factors to keep in mind as you await day one of New York sports betting.

NY Sports Betting Bonus Offers Coming Soon

Some of the industry’s biggest companies are getting ready to launch in New York. That means they’ll be competing for your business. As a result, many sportsbook apps will offer pre-launch bonuses if you sign up before they even launch in the state. Usually, you’ll get free bets worth $50-$100, which hits your account when the sports betting platform launches. Generally, all that is needed is that you register during the pre-launch period to receive a free bet that can be cashed in within the first week after betting apps launch in New York.

Keep an eye out for pre-launch bonuses from the likes of BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, and others. They’re a great way to kickstart your NY sports betting experience.

When It Rains, It Pours – 9 NY Betting Apps To Start

Sports betting is a timely and competitive business. Even an hourlong headstart can make a lot of difference in who earns the most in a given day. For that reason, keep a close eye on New York sports betting launch windows. It’s very likely that sportsbooks will all launch on the same day or within a few days of one another. In other words, it won’t be slow going in New York. There will be a LOT of options available very quickly.

If you’re a bettor, this is great. It means you can sift through NY sportsbook options and find the one that works best for you. Or, if you like to claim sign-up bonuses, you can register at multiple sportsbooks to get a bit of extra bonus credit in each account.

You Can Have It All…Except In-State College Match-Ups

New York’s sports betting law allows for wagers on pretty much any major sport. NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL PGA, MLS and more are all fair game. Even most NCAA games are allowed, too. However, there’s one caveat. New York won’t allow betting on any college match-up that includes an in-state school. This means fans of Syracuse, Albany, and other New York college teams can’t place a bet on those schools, even if they’re playing in a different state.

This stipulation, though limiting, is in line with what other states have done. New Jersey has already tried to amend its law to remove a similar clause but has yet to make it happen officially. It’s distinctly possible that New York could reverse course on in-state college betting within a few years.

If you’re really hankering to bet on your favorite New York team, you can cross the border to Pennsylvania or New Jersey and place a bet on NY college teams there.

Allow Location Sharing For NY Sportsbook Apps

When you sign on to place a bet, you’ll need to confirm that you are physically located in New York before you’re allowed to wager. When you download and open a New York sports betting app, be sure to allow location sharing when you’re prompted. That’ll save you a bit of time fiddling with settings and allow you to confirm your location quickly and get right into the betting action.

Note that you don’t have to live in New York to place a bet in the state. You just need to be physically located within the state’s borders when you place a bet.

Retail Sportsbooks Expand Your Payment Options

New York sports betting apps will be tethered to land-based casinos within the state. That means you may have some extra payment options, especially if you live near one of the retail properties. In many legal states, sports betting apps will allow you to deposit or withdraw at a partnered casino. It’s a great option if you prefer to make quick deposits with cash. Once sports betting apps in New York are live, check with your preferred sportsbook’s casino partner to see whether you can deposit or withdraw at a casino.