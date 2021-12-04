Jets Vs. Eagles Betting Odds And Analysis

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

Here are the Jets again with another winnable game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at MetLife Stadium — that is if everything falls into place.

The Jets opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and that number has been bet up to 7 at most sportsbooks. Here is a look at the rest of the betting odds for this weekend’s game.

Jets Vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Sportsbook Point spread Moneyline Total DraftKings Jets +7 (-115)

Eagles -7 (-105) Jets +225

Eagles -280 Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110) BetMGM Jets +6.5 (-110)

Eagles -6.5 (-110) Jets +225

Eagles -275 Over 45 (-110)

Under 45 (-110) Caesars Jets +7 (-120)

Eagles -7 (+100) Jets +235

Eagles -290 Over 45 (-110)

Under 45 (-110) FanDuel Jets +7 (-118)

Eagles -7 (-104) Jets +225

Eagles -275 Over 45 (-110)

Under 45 (-110)

Also Read: Updated Super Bowl LVI Betting Odds And Analysis

Zach Wilson Led Win In Return From Injury

The Jets made the most of the opportunity last Sunday in Houston when quarterback Zach Wilson stepped up his game in the second half, and their defense made some key stops in a 21-14 victory.

Wilson had the game-winning score when he scooted over the goal line from four yards out. He finished his first day back in four weeks with an adequate effort of 14-for-24 for 145 yards. Fellow rookie WR Elijah Moore continues to develop, and Denzel Mims will return to the lineup.

But the real difference was the Jets’ running game without rookie RB Michael Carter. Tevin Coleman looked like he did in his old 49ers days, as he rushed for 67 yards to lead the way for a 157-yard day for the Jets. Ty Johnson complemented Coleman well, and Austin Walter came off the practice squad and made an impact with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Also Read: 5 Tips For Betting On The Giants And The Jets

Eagles’ Running Game Will Be Tough Test For Giants

The Giants face an Eagles team that mustered seven points last week in a loss to the Giants. The Eagles have plenty of question marks.

The Eagles’ strength is their offensive line, which has paved the way for an effective running game all season. The Giants limited them to one score despite them gaining 208 yards on the ground last week.

The Jets’ defensive task is staring them right in the face. They kept Houston’s pathetic running game in their grasp long enough, even though they allowed 96 yards.

The real challenge is keeping Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts in the pocket because he causes a lot of problems if he can play as a dual-threat. The Jets’ defense had been closing the gap in recent weeks, and it is slowly looking like a fluid unit. Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh knows his defense sees what is coming, but he also likes its progression in recent weeks. Against the run, the Jets have allowed 4.5 yards per carry.

Still, they have allowed 38 points combined in the past two weeks and have held opponents under 400 total yards in each of the last two weeks. Yet, the Jets are last in points allowed.

“You see an unbelievable offensive line and a lot of creativity from their coordinator,” Saleh said about the Eagles’ offense. “Their quarterback is dynamic with the ball in his hands, and he’s always a threat to run. Whenever the quarterback is involved in the running game, you’re creating an extra gap.

“We feel good about the adjustments we have made against the run. This is going to be a big test. This is a team that is deliberate in the way they want to run the football.”

Also Read: New York Online Sports Betting Passes Final Step In Regulatory Process

Jets Injuries

This could be a tricky week for the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) and TE/FB Trevon Wesco (ankle) are doubtful.

WR Corey Davis, the team’s leading receiver with 32 catches for 477 yards, has been battling a groin injury, and he will be a game-time decision. DLs Folorunso Fatukasi (back) and John Franklin-Meyers (hip) and LB Quincy Williams (calf) are listed as questionable, but they should be in the lineup. OT Morgan Moses (knee) is questionable. WR Keelan Cole will miss the game due to COVID protocol.

Eagles Offense/Injuries

Hurts is the real issue here, as he was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. At times, Hurts has looked like an All-Pro, and at others like a raw second-year player. He leads the team in rushing with 577 yards, and RBs Miles Sanders (485 yards, 0 touchdowns) and Boston Scott (285 yards, 4 touchdowns) have built a strong supporting cast.

Hurts has completed 211 of 351 attempts for 2,435 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rookie WR DeVonta Smith has been his prime target with 48 receptions for 686 yards and four touchdowns. TE Dallas Goedert (35 receptions, 491 yards, 2 touchdowns) always looms as a threat.

Despite the loss to the Giants, Philadelphia is averaging 25.3 points per game in its last three games.

Eagles Defense

The cast has been revolving in recent years but the Eagles still are a respectable unit. Longtime lineman Fletcher Cox still can be a force. The Eagles’ defense has done well over the past month. Only the Patriots’ defense has scored more points over that stretch.

The Eagles have been getting steady play from the linebacking unit, led by leading tackler Alex Singleton (101 tackles). T.J. Edwards has 83 tackles, and Darius Slay leads the secondary with three interceptions.

Other Factors

Before last week’s game against the Giants, the Eagles had scored 30 or more points in each of their previous three games. The Eagles are 11-0 lifetime against the Jets.

Hurts is coming off his worst performance as a pro, going 14-for-31 for 129 yards and three interceptions. As a unit, the Jets have four interceptions. Hurts has always bounced back from a bad performance.

Jets’ kicker Matt Ammendola has been under the gun for missing three field goals in the last two weeks and has made 13-for-19 this year. Saleh hinted that practice squad kicker Alex Kessman could be activated.

Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott is one of the hottest kickers in the league. He converted 8 of 11 attempts in November and has made 18 of 20 for the season.

Betting Recommendations

Total (45): Probably better to avoid this, but I would lean to the under.

Point spread (Jets +7): Take the Jets.

Betting trends: Jets (3-8 ATS, 6-5 to the over); Eagles (6-6 ATS, 6-6 to the over)

Final score prediction: Jets 24, Eagles 20. I smell an upset.

About the Author

Jeff Moeller

Jeff has covered countless sports events on the high school, collegiate and professional levels in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey for 37 years. He has worked for The Associated Press, Gannett, and numerous weeklies, dailies, wire services, and websites.