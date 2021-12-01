Red Bulls Now Have Their Offseason Roster In Place

After falling to the Philadelphia Union in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Red Bulls announced some roster moves on Thursday as they wrap up business for the 2021 campaign. Following their 12th straight playoff appearance, the Red Bulls exercised their options on six players and declined options on six players.

As the roster stands now, there are also 12 additional players that are under contract for the 2022 season.

The Red Bulls exercized their options on goalkeepers Ryan Meara and A.J. Marcucci, defender Aaron Long along with midfielders Wiki Carmona and Omir Fernandez. They also exercised an option to purchase goalkeeper Carlos Coronel. Following a trade with FC Cincinnati back in April that brought Frankie Amaya to the Red Bulls, Amaya signed a three-year MLS contact that will begin with the 2022 season.

Goalkeeper Luca Lewis, defenders Mandela Egbo and Issiar Drame and forwards Fabio, Matias Jorgensen and Daniel Royer had their options declined by the Red Bulls. The contracts of midfielder Sean Davis and defender Kyle Duncan have expired as did the loans for defenders Tom Edwards and Andrew Gutman and midfielder Youba Diarra.

It’s still possible that Edwards, Davis and Drame will return in 2022 as the Red Bulls are currently in discussions with those players on new deals.