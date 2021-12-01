NY Baseball & Football

Red Bulls Now Have Their Offseason Roster In Place

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Dec 1, 2021
Updated: Dec 1, 2021

After falling to the Philadelphia Union in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Red Bulls announced some roster moves on Thursday as they wrap up business for the 2021 campaign.   Following their 12th straight playoff appearance, the Red Bulls exercised their options on six players and declined options on six players.

As the roster stands now, there are also 12 additional players that are under contract for the 2022 season.

The Red Bulls exercized their options on goalkeepers Ryan Meara and A.J. Marcucci, defender Aaron Long along with midfielders Wiki Carmona and Omir Fernandez.  They also exercised an option to purchase goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.  Following a trade with FC Cincinnati back in April that brought Frankie Amaya to the Red Bulls, Amaya signed a three-year MLS contact that will begin with the 2022 season.

Goalkeeper Luca Lewis, defenders Mandela Egbo and Issiar Drame and forwards Fabio, Matias Jorgensen and Daniel Royer had their options declined by the Red Bulls.  The contracts of midfielder Sean Davis and defender Kyle Duncan have expired as did the loans for defenders Tom Edwards and Andrew Gutman and midfielder Youba Diarra.

It’s still possible that Edwards, Davis and Drame will return in 2022 as the Red Bulls are currently in discussions with those players on new deals.

About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996. You can follow Peter on Twitter at @SchwartzSports

