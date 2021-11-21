Losing two straight games is not what the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers had in their plan as they enter week 11 and prepare for the Giants Monday night in Tampa. Tom Brady has seen better days, and so has his defense,

Then again, it has not been all on the shoulders of Brady. It’s been a defense that allowed 29 points to Washington last week, costly penalties, and failure on third down. The Bucs (6-3 SU, 3-6 ATS) know this could be a trap game with the Giants (3-6 SU, 5-4 ATS).

Tampa Bay is 3-1 ATS when favored by double digits, which is this week’s scenario. Here are the betting odds for Monday’s game.

Giants Vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds

Sportsbook Point spread Moneyline Total DraftKings Buccaneers -10.5 (-110)

Giants +10.5 (-110) Buccaneers -490

Giants +360 Over 50 (-110)

Under 50 (-110) BetMGM Buccaneers -10.5 (-110)

Giants +10.5 (-110) Buccaneers -550

Giants +400 Over 50 (-110)

Under 50 (-110) Caesars Buccaneers -11 (-110)

Giants +11 (-110) Buccaneers -550

Giants +400 Over 50 (-110)

Under 50 (-110) BetRivers Buccaneers -11 (-109)

Giants +11 (-112) Buccaneers -530

Giants +420 Over 49.5 (-112)

Under 49.5 (-108)

Tom Brady Has Plenty Of Weapons

Brady, who is third in the league with 2,870 passing yards, is always under scrutiny, and that is expected when a seven-time Super Bowl champion comes into a game with a two-game losing streak.

“We are still in first place,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said.

Indeed the Bucs are leading the NFC South. Brady, though, has turned the ball over five times during the losing streak. The Giants’ defense has been better in two of its last three games and given up 39 points.

Arians also pointed out that the Bucs are No. 1 in pass offense and in sacks allowed. Those solid points should be a major factor versus the Giants, who are coming off a bye week.

Still, the Gants’ task is to stop Brady, who leads the league with 27 TD passes. His main targets, TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and WR Antonio Brown (ankle) have not seen much playing time due to their recurring injuries.

With Brown on the field, the Bucs are 5-0 so the Giants will expect to see an aggressive Brady. If he doesn’t turn over the ball, there are plenty of players for Brady to connect with, including WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Goodwin, TE O.J. Howard, and TE Cameron Brate.

Injured Giants Coming Off A Win

It’s the second half of the schedule for QB Daniel Jones and the Giants, who are coming off a 23-16 win over the Raiders in which Jones passed to TE Evan Engram for a touchdown on the opening drive.

The Giants are slowly but surely getting back their key players as injuries have been a problem area. RB Saquon Barkley is expected to start and provide the running game, and coach Joe Judge can always go with RB Devontae Booker, who has quickly developed but continues to feel the impact of an injured hip. He is questionable to play.

A week off was a needed remedy for the injured Giants as they prepared for Brady and the Bucs. Indeed, this could be a trap game for the Bucs, who are well aware of the implications.

Other Factors

Jones ranks 23rd in completion percentage, 24th in passing yards per game, 26th in touchdown passes, and 23rd in yards per attempt. He has thrown five interceptions.

Bucs’ defensive lineman Vita Vea (knee injury) is doubtful. He has missed two games and has one sack with six quarterback hits.

The Giants’ offensive line, which includes LT Matt Peart, LG Billy Price, RG Will Hernandez, and RT Nate Solder. T Andrew Thomas could return from injured reserve.

Betting Recommendation

Take the Giants to cover at +10.5.