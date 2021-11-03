Jets vs. Colts Betting Odds Week 9 – A Battle of White and Wentz

Jets vs. Colts Odds: Thursday November 4

Will it be another Mike White wizardry Thursday night in Indianapolis against the Colts?

The shockwaves of White’s debut of a 405-yard passing game and the Jets’ stunning 34-31 upset of Cincinnati still has a prominent lingering effect in the Tri-State area. It didn’t seem possible, but the Jets showed playoff grit in the way they battled the red-hot Bengals and were relentless until they took the lead for good.

White showed his colors when he was knocked out of the game temporarily and replaced by longtime journeyman Josh Jackson, who showed his rust. But White returned to capture the final act, even catching a two-point conversion on a nifty reverse trick play.

White’s determination and character was matched by his team’s play, as the Jets were the aggressor as well as the better innovative team on offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s playcalling that enabled him to complete 37 of 45 passes

Rookie back Michael Carter continues to emerge as a dual threat as a bonafide lead back and receiver out of the backfield with his 172 yards of total offense (77 rushing, 95 receiving). Reliable Jamison Crowder caught eight balls from the slot, and rookie Elijah Moore began to show the presence the Jets expected with his six catches.

The return of tight end Tyler Kroft, who caught a touchdown pass, certainly will help.

Yet, the Jets are still ranked 27th in total offense, and last in rushing yardage.

The Jets weren’t active at the trade deadline, even though they acquired veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, whose claim to fame is when he used his medical doctor degree to help fight COVID last year and missed the season.

Defensively, the Jets greatly benefitted with the return of team leaders linebacker C.J. Mosley, who had 10 tackles and kept his team electrified throughout the game. The Jets bent, but they didn’t break against Cincinnati as they collected three sacks. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and the consistent Quinnen Williams made a difference up front. The return of linebacker Jarrad Davis was a great complement to Mosley.

Even though the Jets are one of the league’s top Red Zone units, they remain in the bottom half of the league and have given up an average of nearly 30 points per game.

However, there is little time in Jetsville for a celebration as, they get back to work Thursday in Indianapolis against the distressed 3-5 Colts,

Ex-Eagle Carson Wentz has done olsi job for them all season, even though he threw two key interceptions in their loss to Tennessee last week. The Colts desperately need a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

“When you talk about the Colts, I’m not going to single out one guy, but the entire group,” said Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh. “I’ll start with offense. Carson (Wentz) is doing a heck of a job getting the ball down field, their run game is unbelievable, their o-line is nasty.”

Jets: Key Injuries

The Jets have battled injuries all season, but they finally appear to have all of their pieces in place, notably with the return of Davis and safety Marcus Maye.

Running back Tevin Coleman has been dielines with a hamstring, and he is still out. Others who didn’t practice and are expected to be out are defensive lineman Bryce Huff (back) wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) offensive tackle George Fant (ankle) and tight end/fullback Trevon Wesco (knee).

Expect to see quarterback Zach Wilson back around Thanksgiving, but if White progresses, it could get interesting.

Colts’ Offense/ Injuries

The Colts find themselves ranked in the middle of the league pack on offense, averaging 228 through the air and 112 on the ground.

Wentz, who threw two costly picks last week in their late-game loss to Tennessee, has only one other one on the year in his solid campaign this season. Wentz has thrown for 1,926 yards with 14 touchdowns.

He has a corral of receivers led by Michael Pittman, who has 45 catches for 594 yards with four touchdowns. Zach Pascal has 26 receptions for 261 yards with three scores. Tight end Mo Alle-Cox looms as a potential trouble spot as he has found the end zone four times among his 13 catches.

Jonathan Taylor has been an effective dual threat with his 649 yards rushing and six touchdowns and also his 25 receptions for 265 yards with three scores.

The Jets will need to pressure Wentz, who has been sacked 16 times, or their linebacking unit and secondary will surely be challenged with the Colts multi-pronged attack.

Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is in concussion protocol and safety Khari Willis has a calf issue and both won’t dress. Cornerback BoPete Keyes will play and provides needed depth, and linebacker Quenton Nelson, an anchor for the unit, was listed as questionable Wednesday afternoon.

Colts Defense

Indy’s defense could either be a good or a bad thing for White. If the Jets give him time, White should be able to attack a unit that has allowed almost 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, the Colts also have 17 sacks and nine interceptions. If they can control the line, White’s magical ride will be short-lived.

The Jets’ prime task will be to stop the push of the Colts’ D-line with All-Pro DeForest Bruckner, who has been having a stellar year with four sacks. Linemates Al Quadin Mohammed has three sacks and Tyquain Lewis has 2.5.

Other Factors

The real questions here are will the Jets come to play like week, and can the Colts bounce back from a crushing loss. With last week’s win, the Jets are trying to create some solid ground, and the Colts believe they are still in the playoff hunt. Jets’ kicker Matt Ammendola has developed into a consistent outlet and can be a major factor.

The Colts don’t seem like a 10-point favorite, especially since the Jets’ defense is healthy. But Jets have scored only 20 or more points three times this season and they ranked 30th in scoring,while Colts are 14th.

Since Thursday Night Football began in 2006, the Jets are 3-8 in prime time.

Over/Under is 46 (Take the over)

Line: Indianapolis -10.5 (Take the Jets, White will still look good)

Moneyline: Indianapolis -550, Jets + 440 (Avoid the pick)

Record against the spread: Jets are 2-5, but they are 5-2 in their last seven games in November against the spread; Colts are 5-3 and they are 4-1 in the last five games.

Score: Colts 31, Jets 24

Jets odds provided by Draft Kings Sports Book

About the Author

Jeff Moeller

Jeff has covered countless sports events on the high school, collegiate and professional levels in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey for 37 years. He has worked for The Associated Press, Gannett, and numerous weeklies, dailies, wire services, and websites.