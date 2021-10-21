Jets vs. Patriots Odds: It’s A Wilson-Belichick Showdown Again

Jets vs.Patriots Odds: Sunday, October 24

First-year Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh had the bye week to reshuffle his team, notably on offense. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Jets’ offense is only ahead of Chicago’s league worst.

So, where do the Jets (1-4) go after the bye week? New England, of course. The Jets haven’t beaten the Patriots in 11 consecutive games, and they last won there in 2011 when they jolted the Pats, 28-21, in a divisional playoff game.

If anything, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has measured the art of the scramble and the evasion as he has been sacked 18 times and has thrown nine interceptions to his four touchdowns over 1,117 yards and a quarterback rating of 62.5.

Wilson fell prey to Pat’s coach Bill Belichick’s mastery to befuddle rookie quarterbacks, as Wilson threw four interceptions in a 26-6 loss in their previous meeting this season in Week Two.

The real offensive enigma for the Jets has been their running game that has managed an average of just 74 yards per game. Saleh preached a multi-back system, but it hasn;t materialized with ex-49er Tevin Coleman and holdover Ty Johnson. Rookie Michael Carter has lived up to the club’s expectations with a team-leading 165 yards, but averaging just 33 per game.

Free agent Corey Davis has emerged as Wilson’s deep threat with 20 catches and three touchdowns. Like his teammates, Davis has been stumped with the team’s inability to score in the first quarter this season, which should be a must in New England.

“We have to stop with the MEs( mental errors),” said Davis. “That’s really where it starts. We did get a lot of things figured out during the bye week.”

Defensively, the Jets are still second in the league in Red Zone defense, but they got burned a few times against Atlanta in their last game. The unit is ranked 22nd overall, allowing an average of 24 points per game. They have issued an average of 249 via the air, and 123 on the ground.

Tackle Quinnen Williams is having a Pro-Bowl season, and linebacker C.J.Mosley has been their tackling machine. The Jets’ defense limited New England to 260 yards in their first meeting, and they handcuffed them on third downs, giving up three of 12. The Jets’ D-unit has 13 sacks.

The Jets may have finally solved their kicking woes with Matt Ammendola, who could play a major role in this matchup.

Jets: Key Injuries

Speaking of Mosley, he was listed as questionable all week due to a hamstring injury he suffered last in the Atlanta game. Saleh stated “it is a day-to-day thing,” but Mosley has played the most snaps for the Jets this season.

Safety Marcus Maye got the green light Wednesday to return after an ankle injury, and it will be a boost to the lineup. Linebacker Jarrad Davis was still listed as day-to-day, but Saleh was doubtful that he could return this week.

Tight end Tyler Kroft is still out with a back injury, but wide receiver Jeff Davis, defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd, and cornerback Adrian Colbert should be on the field Sunday.

Maye’s and Shepherd’s return can help offset Mosley’s likely loss.

Patriots On The Field/ Injuries

The Patriots (2-4) are coming off a hard-fought, 35-29 loss at Dallas in which Dak Prescott beat them with a touchdown pass on their first possession in the extra period.

Damien Harris had an admirable performance with 101 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown , and rookie quarterback Mac Jones tossed a pair of touchdowns. Still, the Pats fell at home and their mark there dropped to 0-4 for the first time in Belichick’s career.

Jones had some moments early, but he has fallen back to earth overall with 1,471 yards, seven touchdowns , six interceptions, and has been sacked 13 times for a rating of 89.6. Harris leads the team with a modest 331 yards rushing.

Saleh has been impressed with Jones, but he likes his defense’s chances.

“I think he’s been pretty consistent,” said Saleh about Jones. “They do a really nice job on how they play the game. He’s starting to push the ball down field a little bit more,but at the same time, it’s our job to make things uncomfortable for him.

“I think our D-line and the speed at which we’re operating on the back end, I think we can do a really good job with the way he’s playing.”

These Pats are ranked 26th in offense, averaging 74 yards rushing and 235 yards passing per game. They are trying to establish a new identity with Jones, as he has a group of unheralded receivers led by reception leader Jakobi Myers, ex-Eagle and Raider Nelson Aglohar, and emerging tight end Hunter Henry.

The Pats likely will be without defensive linemen Davon Godchaux, corners Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade. They also had 13 players who had limited time in Thursday’s practice.

New England also has ex-Jet Nick Folk, who has made 14 of 15 field goals this season.

Patriots’ Defense

Like their offense, the Pats have plenty of new faces on the defense, which is ranked 17th, giving up an average of 245 yards passing, 112 yards rushing per game, and 21 points per game.

In their last meeting, the Jets were effective on the ground as they rushed 31 times for 152 yards behind Carter’s team-high of 59 yards. It was Wilson’s four picks that really was the difference maker.

If Wilson keeps his composure and has time in the pocket, the Jets should be able to take advantage. But Belichick is libel to show him a new wrinkle.

Other Factors

It’s Belichick, and the Pats are home. Their players publicly stated how they want to atone for last week’s loss and their poor home record. The Jets will need to score early and make the Pats play from behind. If Mosley doesn’t play, the Pats will attack the area. Look for them to try and run the ball more as well. Three of the Pats’ four losses have been by one score.

Best NY Sports Bets

Line: Over/Under is 43 (Take the over here. Unless Wilson implodes again, Jets will make it respectable. )

New England -6.5 (Take Pats -6.5, but it’s tight. If it jumps to over seven, don’t hesitate.)

Moneyline: New England -115, Jets -105 (Avoid the pick)

Record against the spread: New England is 2-4, Jets are 1-4

Score: Patriots 27, Jets 20

