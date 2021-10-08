Giants vs. Cowboys Odds: Expect High Scoring Division Battle

Barkley will get many opportunities in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys (1-3) in this early season NFC East Division battle. Jones, though, is now efficient and has not turned the ball over yet. He will be tested against the Cowboys’ defense, which holds the strategy of pressuring the quarterback (with 10 takeaways in the previous four games). It will likely be challenging for Jones to keep up with the Cowboys’ explosive offense that posted 36 points last week. The Cowboys’ defense gave up 28 points in a tight win over Carolina.

“I’m not going to go into the specific details, but this kid’s mentally tough,” Giants coach Joe Judge said this week about Jones. “In terms of handling any outside influence, positive, or negative, I’ve seen this guy already just go ahead, come in and be unfazed and unaffected, and make sure he influences the team the right way internally.”

Giants: Key Injuries

Currently injured players include left tackle Andre Thomas (foot) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee). Willaims was last year’s sacks leader. So far this season, the Giants have used four different starting combinations due to injury. Both players are in a questionable state as of Thursday.

Safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and tight end Kaden Smith were not at practice this week but could be available according to Coach Judge. Receiver Kenny Galladay (groin) is also playing at limited capacity.

Cowboys On The Field

Currently, the Cowboys are explosive on offense and possibly the best in the NFC. They have become creative in shot plays down the field and are good at matchups. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, and tight end Dalton Schultz have come up big in different situations.

Judge said, “I think their offensive line this year is playing at an extremely high level. I think we all know how talented that offensive line has been over the course of the last decade and they keep rolling with those guys. That’s really helping their run game and pass game.”

Dak Prescott has thrown 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns along with two interceptions in four games, so the Giants’ defense will be challenged. Elliott also teamed with Tony Pollard, topping their running game.

Cowboys Defense

One can brag about the Cowyboys’ offense but the team’s defense does not get enough credit. The defense can become a factor in stopping Jones and Barkley. The Cowboys gave up more than enough points to Carolina but they always seem to make adjustments.

The defense is compiling sacks and stopping the run. The takeaways have become a factor. Watch DJ Moore and corner Trevon Diggs – the Giants have to know where he is.

Other Factors

The Giants are depleted at wide receiver and played well against the Saints. Will that continue? It could be an entertaining shootout.