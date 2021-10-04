Maye Incident Overshadows Jets’ Consistent Strength in Victory

All you can say is..same old Jets.

It took just 24 hours for a dark cloud that overshadowed the Jets’ white cloud from Sunday’s throttling, momentous 27-24 victory. It was the first triumph in the Robert Saleh chapter.

Published reports revealed Jets’ safety Marcus Maye was charged with DUI, damage to property, and leaving the scene of an accident Feb. 23 in Florida. Maye has a ZOOM heading Oct. 20 on the matter.

Maye was a scratch from Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, one that can keep him shelved for the next three weeks. Ironically, that will take him to the eve of the league’s trading deadline. Maye is playing on a franchise tag of $10 million, and the Jets haven’t budged about a contract extension.

For the past two seasons, Maye has been the emotional leader of the unit as well as arguably its best player. In Maye’s defense, he hasn’t voiced any displeasure, and has played like a first-team, all-pro.

Yet, like he did with the disgruntled Jamal Adams, GM Joe Douglas may find the mellow Maye a new home. It’s looking like an Adams 2.0 ahead.

It will be a tough call considering how the Jets’ unit has played this season.

Sunday’s victory over Tennessee wasn’t all about the awakening of quarterback Sam Darnold, but it also was a reminder about the strength of this team.

The Jets defense managed to sabre-rattle Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the tune of seven sacks and made the big stops when needed.

Healthy linebacker C.J. Mosley recorded his third consecutive, double-digit tackle game, and he and tackle Quinnen Williams were a formidable dynamic duo. End Bryce Huff is a budding star as well as corner Bryce Hall.

They did allow Derrick Henry 157 yards and a touchdown, but their defense maintained one of the league’s top red zone defenses, limiting the Titans to three first-half field goals.

The pressures of the line and linebackers kept the pressure off the young Jets’ secondary, where Maye was the lynchpin.

If Wilson and the defense are for real, they shouldn’t have too many issues when they travel to London this weekend for a Sunday morning tilt with the low-flying Falcons.

They can do it again and again without Maye, who may have played his last game as a Jet.