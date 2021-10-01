Giants Face More Challenges With Saints

It’s on to the next round for the Giants and back-to-back losses are more than a deflating fighter winning on points and getting knocked out in the final round. The challenges of quarterback Daniel Jones saw some improvement in a deflating loss to the Falcons. The Giants defense continues to struggle.

Giants and their fan base are not looking for a second consecutive 0-4 start to the season and the Saints at confronting the Saints at home could continue the losing streak.

Last week, the 17-14 loss can’t be attributed to Jones. Injuries, though, will be a continued issue. The Giants offense could be impacted without receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, both sustained hamstring injuries and could be questionable. What’s a sports bettor to do?

Key Players A Driving Factor

Shepard leads the Giants with 18 receptions and 223 yards and with Slayton have the only receiving touchdowns this season. But Kenny Golladay ranked second in targets (19), receptions (11) and receiving yards (166).

This could be a major concern for the 0-3 Giants on the road for the first Saints game at the Superdome. In the fourth quarter against the Falcons, the Giants had a home touchdown lead before giving up 130 yards and 10 points on their final two drives and losing on the field goal.

Jones, though, has looked better with the turnovers. A fumble lost to the Broncos in week one, overall passing for 104 yards without throwing an interception is an improvement. The Giants offense has not seen the best of their running game and Saquon Barkley, 134 yards and a touchdown.

And coach Joe Judge, assuming his receiving core is not available, will need to depend on others to step in, which he says will be an atmosphere his team has never seen at the Superdome. The Saints have always had the extra man on their home field.

On the possible void of his receivers, Judge said “Those are two key parts of our offense that we don’t want to be without, two leaders on our team and hard workers, but we have confidence in guys in the locker room and guys on the roster to turn around and use these guys to keep going forward.”

First-round draft pick Kadarius Toney, four receptions for 14 yards, could be a target for Jones and become an impact for the passing game. The Giants have compiled three touchdowns in nine visits to the red-zone.

“He’s working very hard and making progress every week,” Judge said about Toney. “This guy has made strides for us the more football he has played. It’s going to be more about playing to his strengths, giving him the opportunity to get the ball in his hands and make some plays.”

Giants Vs. Saints: Important Developments

DEFENSE TAKES A HIT: Blake Martinez is out for the season to a torn ACL. The Giants allowed four third-down conversions and the Falcons moved the ball for nine minutes to further frustrate the Giants inability to close out games in the fourth quarter…

SAINTS ODDS AND ENDS: Second most turnovers with seven and sharing the league lead with six interceptions…. They have picks against Aaron Rodgers (two), Panthers Sam Darnold (one), and three against the Patriots Mac Jones…

Jameis Winston is a part of the Saints equation at quarterback as they look to improve ro 3-1. Their passing attack is at the bottom of the league and last week in a 28-13 win over New England compiled 252 yards and held the Patriots to 300… Michael Thomas, Saints best receiver is not available and has an impact on the offense…

DEFENSE HAVE TO HOLD: Saints intercepted Mac Jones three times…Defense has given up third fewest points and sixth fewest yards….Their red zone defense is ranked first…

ODDS FOR SAINTS: 0-1 as a favorite, 2-0 with wins as the underdog

Could be a low scoring game. But the Giants offense and their depth to overcome injuries could have an impact on Jones’ passing game… Will Barkley run and help the running game? And will the Giants again have the lead and have another deflated loss?

OVER UNDER: 42 Take the under in what could be a low scoring game.

MONEY LINE: New Orleans -340 Caesars Sports Book New Orleans Minus 7 favorite Giants plus 7 ….

FINAL SCORE: 20-7 New Orleans

