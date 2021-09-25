With Honoring Manning, Giants Need To Have The Perfect Game

This should be the perfect Giants’ Sunday.

This also is a must-win Sunday.

The Giants have had 10 days off since a heart-breaking loss at Washington and they will meet the hapless Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon at MetLife.

Eli Manning will have his number retired at halftime to accent the day.

Saquon Barklet had a good week of practice, and feels confident he can further embellish on his 13-carry, 57-yard performance at Washington.

Evan Engram also had a good week of practice, and he is scheduled to see his first action of the season from a calf injury.

Sounds good enough for a victory, right?

Well, these 0-2 Giants aren’t the same Joe Judge Giants from last year. They have had their share of breakdowns and lack of discipline this season that is unlike an anticipated Judge team.

Their defensive effort had been a shadow of the kind of performance that propelled them down the stretch of last season that barely gained them a division title.

There also are the issues with receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadrius Toney, both of whom believe they should be getting more passes from Daniel Jones.

Ironically, Golloday is questionable with a hip injury. He missed most of last season with a hip flexor in Detroit and was regarded as “soft” with his Lions’ days. Detroit never really received what they should have from Golladay when he signed a big deal with them.

That’s a lot on the plate for the Giants Sunday. Throw in some other injuries that could sideline more players against the Falcons.

On paper, this is a good matchup for the Giants’ defense, which needs to surface.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan is off to a slow start, and the Falcons’ defense has given up 80 points in two games.

Top pick tight end Kyle Pitts is off to a good start, and the Giants traditionally have trouble covering tight ends.

The weather should be perfect and the crowd will be there.

The question is.. will be the Giants?

It should be an afternoon where Manning’s retirement isn’t the major highlight.